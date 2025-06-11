The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Human Capital Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Human Capital Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Human Capital Consultants and Leaders of 2025. This year's awardees are helping organizations confront some of the toughest internal challenges they face today: outdated operating models, uncertain talent pipelines, and rising expectations around technology, culture, and leadership. Their work is actively shaping how companies organize their teams, build capabilities, and drive performance through people.

Many work directly with the C-suite to design new structures and strategies that align business goals with workforce realities. Others lead complex transformations across leadership development, change management, and digital adoption—often in high-stakes, high-complexity environments. What unites them is their ability to turn strategy into execution in one of the most unpredictable areas of enterprise life: people.

This year's awardees include leaders like Yaarit Silverstone of Accenture, who advises global C-suites on talent strategy and enterprise reinvention, drawing on decades of experience in leadership development and human capital transformation. Jason Averbook, Global HR Transformation Leader at Mercer, is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital HR by integrating generative AI and redefining how organizations deliver workforce technology. At PwC, Dave Eberhardt brings an execution-focused approach to HR transformation, with deep experience building operating models, leading change programs, and aligning talent strategies to business outcomes across Fortune 500 clients.

This year's awardees were selected based on a methodical review of their advisory impact, domain expertise, and sustained contributions to human capital strategy and execution. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Human Capital Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Micah Alpern (Teneo), Keith Joughin (PA Consulting), Arthur Mazor (Deloitte), Anthony Abbatiello (PwC), Dave Eberhardt (PwC), Jason Averbook (Mercer), Peter Brown (PwC UK), Yaarit Silverstone (Accenture), and Simona Spelman (Deloitte), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

