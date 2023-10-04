The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Insurance Consultants and Leaders of 2023

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Insurance Consultants and Leaders of 2023.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Insurance Consultants and Leaders of 2023. With the global insurance market poised to reach a staggering $12.7 trillion by 2030, it undeniably stands as one of the largest sectors in the financial landscape. However, insurance is also one of the least digitally mature industries, making it rife for digital disruption and significant growth.

Helping insurers shape the industry of the future are the men and women found in this year's roster of awardees. These honorees were nominated and chosen for their proven dedication to the insurance sector throughout their careers; and their consistent delivery of top-tier consulting services. As insurance consulting experts, these exceptional individuals play a vital role by navigating disruption, managing regulatory change and integrating technology – all in the name of helping their clients broaden and diversify products and services.

Among the notable individuals featured on this year's prestigious honoree list is Sarat Varanasi, who serves as the Business Unit Leader for Cognizant's P&C practice, the largest insurance practice with a staggering $1.2 billion in revenue. Additionally, Sandra Sancier-Sultan is a senior partner based in McKinsey's Paris office. Sancier-Sultan is at the forefront of McKinsey's Women Initiative in France, frequently lending her insights to conferences and engaging with the media on gender diversity and inclusion issues.

Lastly, we have Gaston Messineo, a leader in the EY-Parthenon Insurance practice. With more than 20 years of management consulting and corporate leadership roles, Messineo is a recognized thought leader in the industry, serving as a keynote speaker and panelist at industry conferences and events.

Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Insurance Consultants and Leaders of 2023.

This year's awardees include Alissa Ristic (KPMG), John Forni (Grant Thornton), Gaurav Garg (Oliver Wyman), Martin Spit (EY-Parthenon), Mathew Tierney (Grant Thornton), Gaston Messineo (EY-Parthenon), Kannan Amaresh (Infosys), Mark Longworth (KPMG UK), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

