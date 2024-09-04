The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Insurance Consultants and Leaders of 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Insurance Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Insurance Consultants and Leaders of 2024. As the insurance industry grapples with technology-driven disruptions, fierce competition, and rising costs, it also faces the need to navigate regulatory reforms, address shifting consumer expectations, and seize opportunities in emerging markets—all amid economic uncertainty. These challenges are fueling significant growth in the insurance consulting services market, which is projected to expand at a 9.5% CAGR, reaching over $27 billion by 2031.

This growth underscores the need for the visionary leadership exemplified by this year's awardees, who bring deep expertise in digital transformation, strategic growth, and risk management. By helping organizations develop innovative products, embrace new business models, and navigate evolving workforce dynamics, these leaders are shaping the future of the insurance industry and ensuring long-term success for their clients.

Among this year's awardees, Ronald Engel, Partner at Arthur D. Little, stands out for his deep expertise in converging insurance-related projects with other industries to create innovative solutions that drive value across sectors. Chris Raimondo, Partner at EY, is recognized for his leadership in transforming core business operations for major insurance carriers through technology. Wendy Shapps, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, is noted for her deep expertise in forensic accounting and fraud investigations, playing a crucial role in resolving complex disputes within the insurance industry.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Insurance Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

This year's awardees include Alissa Ristic (KPMG), Chris Raimondo (EY), Ram Menon (KPMG), Christian Kinder (Bain & Company), Robert Glasser (Berkeley Research Group), Chris Morbelli (EY), Martin Spit (EY-Parthenon), Mathew Tierney (Grant Thornton), Sivakumar Deivacikamani (Cognizant), Sarat Varanasi (Cognizant), and Matt Edwards (Slalom), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

