The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Insurance Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Insurance Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Insurance Consultants and Leaders of 2025. This year's awardees represent a wide spectrum of expertise across strategy, risk, technology, and operations, reflecting the diverse challenges insurers face today. From financial reporting and compliance to AI-driven underwriting, cloud-based platforms, and modern claims systems, these leaders help insurers adapt while maintaining stability in a complex sector. Many have steered large-scale transformations at global firms, while others bring specialized knowledge in auditing, solvency, and internal controls.

Their influence is evident in the way insurers are rethinking core operations. These leaders have advanced compliance with evolving standards such as IFRS 17 and Solvency II, led organizational and portfolio restructuring, and uncovered risks that could compromise stability. Their contributions show how consultants both address immediate challenges and position insurers to manage long-term shifts redefining the industry.

Among this year's awardees, Alissa Ristic, Managing Director at KPMG, is recognized for leading the firm's Digital Insurance practice and Global Claims solutions, advising insurers in the U.S. and UK on digital transformation, multichannel distribution, and operational excellence. Chris Raimondo, Partner at EY and Americas Insurance Consulting Leader, is noted for driving strategy and execution across business, technology, AI and data, risk and actuarial, and workforce consulting, with a focus on modernizing core operations for property and casualty and life and annuity carriers. Matt Edwards, Senior Director at Slalom, is known for helping establish the firm's Global Insurance Industry practice, where he guides clients through strategic transformation initiatives including AI-enabled underwriting and claims, cloud migration, and the redesign of data infrastructure to improve decision-making.

Selected for their leadership in guiding insurers through transformation, regulation, and growth, this year's honorees reflect the expertise that underpins one of the most complex and highly regulated sectors of the economy. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 Insurance Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Alissa Ristic (KPMG), Chris Raimondo (EY), Martin Spit (EY-Parthenon), Gaston Messineo (EY-Parthenon), Matt Edwards (Slalom), and Shane Cassidy (Capgemini), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

About The Consulting Report

The Consulting Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the consulting sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on management consulting and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Consulting Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

SOURCE The Consulting Report