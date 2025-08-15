The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Leisure and Hospitality Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Leisure and Hospitality Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Leisure and Hospitality Consultants and Leaders of 2025. These individuals advise the companies behind how the world travels, dines, and unwinds—working across airlines, hotels, cruise lines, restaurants, casinos, and entertainment venues. Their expertise ranges from revenue strategy and asset restructuring to executive hiring, tax planning, and digital systems deployment. Many have led global accounts, designed new commercial models, or helped redefine operating structures for the sector's largest players.

Some have deep roots in hotel operations or gaming, others in tech or finance. What connects them is a clear understanding of how hospitality businesses create value—and where that value is at risk. They are called on when leadership teams are restructuring portfolios, replacing legacy systems, or preparing for strategic transactions. Their impact shows up in pricing decisions, loyalty redesigns, and decisions about where and how to grow.

Among this year's awardees, Darin Yug, Partner at PwC, is recognized for leading global hospitality efforts across gaming, hotel, and travel sectors, advising senior executives on large-scale transformations involving enterprise technology, operational redesign, and end-to-end performance improvement across finance, supply chain, marketing, and HR. Will Hawkley, Global Head of Leisure and Hospitality at KPMG UK, is noted for his work with major brands like IHG, Whitbread, and TUI Travel, and for shaping sector strategy through client engagement, industry body partnerships, and longstanding leadership of KPMG's CFO and e-gaming summits. Kunal Shah, Managing Principal at ZS, is known for directing one of the world's largest hospitality revenue management operations, delivering AI-enabled pricing, loyalty, and distribution strategies for thousands of hotels while also advising global travel brands on commercial model transformation.

Selected for their leadership across some of the most competitive and customer-driven sectors of the economy, this year's honorees have helped define the direction of travel, hospitality, and leisure on a global scale. Please join us in recognizing the Top 25 Leisure and Hospitality Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Darin Yug (PwC), Marvin Rust (Alvarez & Marsal), Ed Bignold (Alvarez & Marsal), Jim Theodore (August Leadership), Tausif Khiani (Capgemini), Will Hawkley (KPMG UK), Kunal Shah (ZS), Zachary Pomerantz (Egon Zehnder), Nick Shay (Publicis Sapient), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

About The Consulting Report

The Consulting Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the consulting sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on management consulting and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Consulting Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

SOURCE The Consulting Report