The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Life Sciences Consultants and Leaders of 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Life Sciences Consultants and Leaders of 2025. Progress in life sciences depends on scientific advances as much as it depends on the systems that support them. The individuals recognized here work in the space where those two elements meet. They advise on decisions that shape research priorities, clinical execution, regulatory preparation, and how organizations use data and technology. Their work includes R&D planning, clinical operations, valuation, financial and regulatory analysis, AI and data programs, and the coordination of large, complex organizations—work that determines whether new ideas can be developed safely and effectively.

Individually, they bring distinct vantage points—some rooted in clinical practice or scientific research, others in commercial strategy, financial rigor, or advanced technology. Taken together, they influence how the sector directs resources, assesses risk, and prepares therapies for real-world use. Their judgment and experience help ensure that scientific progress is supported by sound operations and that new treatments have a clear path to the patients who need them.

Among this year's awardees, Petra Jantzer, Senior Managing Director at Accenture, is recognized for her global leadership in life sciences, uniting deep scientific training with decades of C-level advisory work to guide major biopharma organizations in bringing new medicines to patients while championing gender equity across the industry. Daniel Mathews, Global Life Sciences Leader at EY, is acknowledged for shaping sector strategy across biopharma, providers, and payers worldwide, drawing on experience that spans the pharmaceutical industry, the National Health Service, and large-scale transformation consulting.

Chris Llewellyn, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company and a physician by training, is noted for his combination of clinical expertise and advisory leadership, co-leading McKinsey's global Life Sciences practice and guiding health systems, biopharma companies, and national governments on strategy, digital innovation, and major sector investments.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Life Sciences Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Petra Jantzer (Accenture), Katherine Norris (Ankura), Mark Freitas (Alvarez & Marsal), Daniel Mathews (EY), Chris Llewellyn (McKinsey & Company), Rich Asiodche (Armanino), Thomas Filaire (Artefact), Christiana Voelker (Avanade), Narasimhan Aravamudhan (Zifo Technologies), and Brad Stewart (BDO USA), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

