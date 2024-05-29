The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2024. M&A transactions are pivotal moments for companies, reshaping industries and driving strategic growth initiatives. M&A consultants are essential in this landscape, offering expertise and guidance to businesses seeking to navigate intricate deal structures, evaluate opportunities, and manage risks effectively. In an increasingly competitive and globalized business environment, M&A consultants serve as trusted advisors, helping businesses to facilitate acquisitions, divestitures and mergers. These leaders bring strategic insight and expertise to the table, enabling their clients to capitalize on emerging opportunities and unlock long-term value.

Among this year's awardees, we have Laura Miles, Partner at Bain and Company's Atlanta office, renowned for her expertise in guiding organizations through complex merger integrations across diverse industries. Dhruv Sarda, Managing Director at Alvarez and Marsal, stands out for his exceptional ability to drive value creation in M&A transactions and deliver sustainable transformations for clients across sectors. Alberto Fumo, Senior Partner at Kearney, leads the firm's Private Equity and Principal Investors team, bringing over two decades of experience in advising on acquisitions and divestitures with a keen focus on post-acquisition value realization.

Awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and thorough consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating the achievements of The Top 25 M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

This year's awardees include Iain Macmillan (Deloitte), Philip Isom (KPMG), Alberto Fumo (Kearney), Jeff Black (Mercer), Bernd Oehring (Oliver Wyman), Dhruv Sarda (Alvarez & Marsal), Steven Berger (Kearney), Nicholai Tandrup (Implement Consulting Group), Jay Milliken (Prophet), Greg Stinson (KPMG UK), Angus Hodgson (Kearney), Vish Narayanan (McKinsey & Company), Ryan Baker (FTI Consulting), and Rob Silverman (Booz Allen Hamilton), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

