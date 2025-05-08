The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2025. From early-stage diligence to post-close integration, this year's awardees are navigating an increasingly high-stakes landscape—one where operational precision, cultural alignment, and regulatory fluency are just as vital as financial modeling. These professionals represent the sharp edge of this transformation. They do more than help clients close deals, they're helping them realize their full value across complex, global, and fast-moving environments.

These consultants and leaders head multidisciplinary teams, advise top private equity firms, guide strategy in sectors from healthcare to TMT, and shape the next generation of M&A thinking. Whether it's executing a cross-border carve-out, deploying AI to anticipate integration risk, or coaching leadership through a high-stakes merger, this year's honorees bring the kind of judgment, adaptability, and depth that M&A demands now more than ever.

Among this year's awardees, we have Jake Henry, Senior Partner and Global Co-Leader of McKinsey & Company's M&A Practice, who brings more than two decades of experience advising life sciences and medical technology companies on corporate and growth strategy, and guiding private equity clients through healthcare-related transactions. Laura Miles, Chief Client Officer and Global Head of Industries at Bain & Company, has led some of the world's largest transactions and played a key role in shaping the firm's M&A practice, while also serving on Bain's board and mentoring future leaders. Paul Edwards, Global Practice Leader at Stax, has overseen more than 1,000 engagements for private equity sponsors and guided investment decisions across five continents, blending data-driven analysis with sector expertise in software and industrials.

Recognized for both their career achievement and transformative deal work, these honorees reflect the evolving face of M&A leadership. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Jake Henry (McKinsey & Company), Philip Isom (KPMG), Alberto Fumo (Kearney), Jeff Black (Mercer), Bernd Oehring (Oliver Wyman), Greg Stinson (KPMG UK), Dhruv Sarda (Alvarez & Marsal), Jared Langus (ECG Management Consultants), Kurt Estes (Sikich), and Paul Edwards (Stax), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

