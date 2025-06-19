The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Marketing and Sales Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Marketing and Sales Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Marketing and Sales Consultants and Leaders of 2025. These individuals serve as critical enablers of commercial growth, helping organizations align strategy with execution across the full customer lifecycle. Their work spans go-to-market design, pricing optimization, sales enablement, customer segmentation, and campaign execution—often delivered through large-scale transformation efforts that combine marketing technology, CRM integration, and data-informed decision-making. In both advisory and in-house roles, they help translate commercial complexity into clear, scalable actions.

The marketing and sales consulting sector continues to expand alongside demand for measurable, technology-supported growth. In the U.S., consulting services tied to marketing and sales effectiveness have grown steadily as companies contend with longer buyer cycles, increasingly fragmented digital channels, and rising expectations for personalization and speed. The leaders featured here bring sector-specific fluency across healthcare, technology, financial services, and manufacturing, among others, applying structured methods to improve how organizations attract, convert, and retain customers. Their contributions are instrumental not just in generating demand but in building the durable capabilities needed to sustain it.

Among this year's awardees, Jason Weick, Managing Director at FTI Consulting, stands out for his comprehensive leadership in revenue growth strategy, with expertise spanning go-to-market model design, pricing and profitability, sales enablement, and demand generation. Ryan Murphy, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, is recognized for his work with consumer-facing companies in developing long-term commercial strategies, embedding revenue-growth management, and advancing data-driven sales and marketing practices. Scot Hornick, Partner at Oliver Wyman, is distinguished by his decades-long leadership in pricing, customer segmentation, loyalty, and revenue management—particularly within the travel and transport sectors—where he applies analytical rigor to complex sales and distribution challenges.

Recognized for their impact on commercial growth and marketing transformation, these honorees represent the leading edge of sales and marketing consulting today. This year's awardees were selected through a methodical process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Marketing and Sales Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Mat Zucker (Zucker), Bo Finneman (Mckinsey & Company), Ryan Murphy (McKinsey & Company), Jason Weick (FTI Consulting), Scot Hornick (Oliver Wyman), and Gabe Knapp (Oliver Wyman), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

