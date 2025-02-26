The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Operations and Supply Chain Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Operations and Supply Chain Consultants and Leaders of 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Operations and Supply Chain Consultants and Leaders of 2025. These accomplished professionals work with organizations to improve how goods and services are sourced, produced, and delivered, focusing on streamlining processes, reducing costs, and boosting efficiency. They guide businesses through end-to-end supply chain transformations, advising on everything from procurement strategies and manufacturing processes to logistics and distribution networks.

In addition to traditional optimization, these consultants and executives are also helping businesses integrate cutting-edge technologies like data analytics and automation to modernize operations and drive long-term value. They address critical issues such as supply chain resilience, sustainability, and risk management, ensuring that businesses are prepared for both present challenges and future opportunities. Whether supporting global corporations or smaller regional firms, these consultants are essential to ensuring businesses can meet their operational goals and adapt to changing market conditions.

Among this year's awardees, Jim Kilpatrick, Global Leader of Deloitte's Supply Chain and Network Operations consulting practice, is recognized for his leadership in driving global supply chain transformations, focusing on end-to-end optimization and leveraging advanced technologies to enhance supply chain resilience, sustainability, and agility.

Fredrik de Maré, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, is acknowledged for his expertise in global supply chain strategy and risk management, advising clients across the healthcare, life sciences, and technology sectors to mitigate risks and drive operational improvements. Glenn Steinberg, Global and Americas Supply Chain Leader at EY, is celebrated for his role in overseeing multinational teams across supply chain strategy, procurement, and operations, helping Fortune 500 companies and governments address critical supply chain challenges and navigate periods of economic volatility.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Operations and Supply Chain Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Jim Kilpatrick (Deloitte), Fredrik de Maré (FTI Consulting), Richard Dryden (Alvarez & Marsal), Kirk Waldrop (Alvarez & Marsal), Mark Hermans (PwC), Andrew Underwood (KPMG), Glenn Steinberg (EY), Kay Manke (BearingPoint), Bernardo Miranda (Falconi Consulting), Gabriel Alves Rodrigues (Falconi), Vincent Zosa (Stax), Majaz Mohammed (Tredence Inc.), and Kelly Bommers (Baringa Partners), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

