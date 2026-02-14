The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Operations and Supply Chain Consultants and Leaders of 2026

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Operations and Supply Chain Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Operations and Supply Chain Consultants and Leaders of 2026. The professionals recognized this year work on the operating choices leadership teams end up living with: how demand turns into supply, how suppliers are selected and held accountable, where inventory is positioned, and how product moves through manufacturing and distribution. Their work spans procurement and sourcing, planning and inventory strategy, network and fulfillment design, and operating model redesign—often across global, multi-tier supply bases.

A number of this year's awardees bring technology into those decisions in practical ways, using analytics and automation to pressure-test plans and surface weak points early. Others specialize in risk and continuity, or in transaction and private equity settings where diligence, integration, and turnaround work depends on clear operational facts and a fast path to improvement. Across roles, their work improves service and reliability while freeing cash and protecting margin.

Among this year's awardees, Jim Kilpatrick, Senior Partner at Deloitte, is recognized as a global supply chain leader for designing and delivering large-scale transformation programs and for his recent work helping organizations build resilience amid shifting geopolitical and trade dynamics. Mark Hermans, Managing Director in PwC's connected supply chain practice, is known for advising global organizations on technology-enabled operations and supply chain transformation, with deep expertise in operating model redesign and end-to-end improvement areas including inventory reduction, planning, network optimization, and order fulfillment.

Gabriel Rodrigues, Partner at Falconi US, stands out for leading operations work that strengthens strategy delivery through management-practices improvement, people development, and technology application alongside planning, production, and maintenance teams.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Operations and Supply Chain Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

This year's awardees include Jim Kilpatrick (Deloitte), Fredrik de Maré (DBI Network), Mark Hermans (PwC), Gabriel Rodrigues (Falconi), Fawad Bajwa (Russell Reynolds Associates), Stéphane Crosnier (Inverto, A BCG Company), Andrew Rader (Maine Pointe), and Majaz Mohammed (Tredence), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

