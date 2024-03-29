The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Operations Consultants and Leaders of 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Operations Consultants and Leaders of 2024

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Operations Consultants and Leaders of 2024. The rise of digitalization and the increasing complexities of global commerce highlight the importance of having expert supply chain and operations professionals in an organization. According to Zippia.com, supply chain disruptions can lead to a staggering 62% decrease in a company's revenue. Operations professionals lead their business units through ever-evolving logistical and supply chain challenges, ensuring that their companies maintain efficiency, agility, and resilience in dynamic markets.

Among this year's awardees is Radhika Subramanian, managing director at Protiviti. Her work using advanced analytics to create responsive supply chains that predict failure points and suggest the next best actions was recognized by Gartner for its success and has been implemented by several Fortune 500 companies. Ben Shrewsbury from Russell Reynolds Associates has held several roles related to integrated supply chain management and operationally oriented general management. His diverse background includes seven years of service in the United States Air Force, taking on roles such as advisor to the Iraqi Ministry of Defense. Balika Sonthalia is a partner at Kearney and serves as a C-suite advisor on the supply chain transformation agenda within consumer goods and retail. Her thought leadership has been covered in publications like the Wall Street Journal, Supply Chain Quarterly, and Inbound Logistics.

Candidates were evaluated based on proven operations expertise, knowledge of global supply chain dynamics, and mastery over logistics, procurement, and risk management strategies, among other areas. Furthermore, they are leaders with a track record of implementing innovative solutions that have significantly improved operational efficiencies and reduced costs, while guiding and supporting multinational teams. Please join us in celebrating the Top 25 Operations Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

This year's awardees include Jim Kilpatrick (Deloitte), Fredrik de Maré (FTI Consulting), Stephane Crosnier (Accenture), Kay Manke (BearingPoint), Ashutosh Dekhne (EY), Kristin Sjoholm (FTI Consulting), Sean Laffere (Alvarez & Marsal), Ben Shrewsbury (Russell Reynolds Associates), Bernardo Miranda (Falconi), Per Kristian Hong (Kearney), Joe Martin (Kearney), Mike Hales (Kearney),Balika Sonthalia (Kearney), Yatish Desai (KPMG), and Engin Beken (Arthur D. Little) among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

About The Consulting Report

The Consulting Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the consulting sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on management consulting and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Consulting Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

SOURCE The Consulting Report