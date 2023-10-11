The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Private Equity Consultants and Leaders of 2023

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Private Equity Consultants and Leaders of 2023.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Private Equity Consultants and Leaders of 2023. A fundamental element within the United States financial landscape, private equity considerably contributes to propelling economic growth and stimulating job opportunities. With its focus on acquiring non-publicly traded companies, private equity firms act as investors to infuse capital into businesses with high potential and facilitate their expansion.

According to recent data, the private equity industry has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, with total assets under management reaching an all-time high of $4.5 trillion in 2019. Furthermore, it is estimated that there are currently more than 4,000 active private equity firms operating in the United States, supporting around 8 million jobs across various industries.

Private equity investment has been particularly influential in sectors such as technology, healthcare, and energy, demonstrating its ability to drive innovation and foster entrepreneurial activity. As a result of its success in generating attractive returns for investors, private equity has become an increasingly popular choice for institutional investors seeking diversification opportunities within their portfolios.

Among this year's awardees is Robert Haas, meticulously honing his expertise for more than 25 years in the field of Private Equity. He leverages his extensive experience to tackle strategic and transformational challenges including M&A Strategy, Diligence, Integration Planning, Growth Strategy as well as Enterprise Transformation and Restructuring faced by his clientele worldwide. Up ahead is Amit Laud, who co-heads the private equity team for Alvarez & Marsal across Europe and has spent the past 16 years building up the PEPI (Private Equity Performance Improvement) practice across Europe. He has played a pivotal role in helping clients implement effective business and technology strategies.

Finally, with 15 years of expertise under her belt, Kim Clark Pakstys stands out as a seasoned advisor to both private equity firms and corporations navigating through mergers, acquisitions, and integration processes. In her role as National Strategy and Transformation Leader, she constructed a scalable advisory practice dedicated to providing transformation, restructure, and integration services.

Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Private Equity Consultants and Leaders of 2023. These exceptional individuals have made significant contributions to their industry and deserve our utmost recognition.

This year's awardees include Robert Haas (Kearney), Amit Laud (Alvarez & Marsal), Scott Bingham (FTI Consulting), Jay Scanlan (Accenture), Brian Crandall (Accenture), Kim Clark Pakstys (CohnReznick), Colin Sanderson (RSM US), Claire Hackett (Kearney), Bruna Melo (Alvarez & Marsal), Kerensa Butler (RSM US), Rohini Christina Williams (Infosys) among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

About The Consulting Report

The Consulting Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the consulting sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on management consulting and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Consulting Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

SOURCE The Consulting Report