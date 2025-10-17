The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Private Equity Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Private Equity Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Private Equity Consultants and Leaders of 2025. Private equity has become one of the most powerful forces in the global economy, fueling company growth, driving innovation across industries, and shaping the strategies of corporate titans. As the asset class has expanded—reaching trillions of dollars in assets under management—its influence on job creation, competitiveness, and long-term value has also grown.

Behind this expansion are advisors who help firms deploy capital wisely and ensure portfolio companies deliver on their potential. The individuals recognized here are those trusted voices: leaders who validate investments, identify risks, and design strategies that accelerate scaling and transformation. Their work links the flow of private capital with real outcomes in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and industrials—demonstrating why private equity matters not only to investors but to the wider economy.

Among this year's awardees, Rachel Barton, Senior Managing Director at Accenture, stands out for leading the firm's global Private Equity business and helping investors and executives navigate the full deal lifecycle—from diligence through exit—while driving growth, innovation, and large-scale transformation. Sean McDevitt, Partner at Arthur D. Little, is recognized for guiding private equity firms, infrastructure funds, and lenders through high-stakes investment decisions, applying three decades of international consulting and operations experience to due diligence, market assessments, and portfolio value creation.

Also recognized is Amit Vij, Global Head of Private Equity at Tech Mahindra, who has built and scaled private equity practices across multiple organizations, leading global teams that help investors and portfolio companies drive value through digital transformation, cost efficiency, and sustainable growth.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Private Equity Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Rachel Barton (Accenture), Apurva Nair (Oliver Wyman), Sean McDevitt (Arthur D. Little), Colleen Corwell (Kroll), Carl Evander (OC&C Strategy Consultants), Robert Lytle (Grant Thornton Stax), Nate Heeren (Riveron), William Hendrickson (dss+), Adrian James (Partners in Performance), Phil Dunne (Grant Thornton Stax), Amit Vij (Tech Mahindra), Roxana Fariborz (FTI Consulting), and Hariprasad Pichai (Arthur D. Little), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

