The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Strategy Consultants and Leaders of 2023

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Strategy Consultants and Leaders of 2023.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Strategy Consultants and Leaders of 2023. This group of accomplished individuals encompass a broad range of positions and specializations, from consulting firm senior executive to sector head to client engagement leader to corporate finance and M&A experts, and beyond. Although they may have different titles, they share the common trait of being able to think critically through complex problems and continuously changing business environments, and determine the right course of action for their clients, groups, and organizations. Awardees were nominated and selected not only for their most recent performance but also for their years of experience and professional milestones achieved leading up to and including their current position of influence.

Among this year's awardees, Scott Rankin, Principal and the Global Head of Strategy and the US Strategy Leader, oversees overall client service, go-to-market efforts, people, and innovation. Another notable recipient, Rebecca Scottorn, serves as a Partner at LEK Consulting, where she co-founded its Sustainability Centre of Excellence, a hub that brings together the expertise of more than 25 partners from diverse sectors and regions. Meanwhile, Jack Azagury boasts a remarkable 26-year tenure at Accenture, where he currently serves as the Group Chief Executive, overseeing its $15 billion Strategy & Consulting service and directs a global team of over 47,000 professionals.

We commend these individuals for their commitment to the organizations they serve. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 25 Strategy Consultants and Leaders of 2023.

This year's awardees include Eric Wick (Boston Consulting Group), Adam Echter (Simon-Kucher), Scott Rankin (KPMG), and Laura Manson-Smith (Korn Ferry), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

