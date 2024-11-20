The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Strategy Consultants and Leaders of 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Strategy Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Strategy Consultants and Leaders of 2024. Strategy consulting is often regarded as one of the most critical services in the professional services field, focusing on the growth and optimization of an organization's operational and business strategies. This year's awardees are honing strategy across a diverse array of industries, including healthcare, automotive, financial services, and technology.

With diverse responsibilities spanning go-to-market strategies, M&A, operational diligence, and digital innovation, these professionals partner with clients to craft and implement strategies that are tailored to each organization's unique challenges and opportunities. Their work creates long-term value, driving transformative results that extend far beyond the business itself—shaping industries, improving productivity, and contributing to economic growth on a global scale.

Among this year's awardees, Abram Sirignano, Senior Partner at Prophet, is recognized for his expertise in product and experience innovation, leading clients through successful digital and design transformations. Ozgur Adigozel, Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group, stands out for his work in healthcare transformation, where he partners with organizations to redefine growth strategies and improve operational efficiency. Rahul Krishnarao, Partner at Tata Consultancy Services, is noted for his extensive experience in both public and private sectors, where he has guided major corporate transformations including optimizing operations for financial services and retail giants.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Strategy Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

This year's awardees include Ozgur Adigozel (Boston Consulting Group), Marc Hoogenberg (PwC), Ira Gaberman (Kearney), RahulKrishnarao (Tata Consultancy Services), Sohin Chinoy (Alvarez & Marsal), Makoto Inoue (Kearney), Florent Nanse (Arthur D. Little), Piyush Mundhra (MathCo), Abram Sirignano (Prophet), Cat Brownlie (Argon & Co), Simon Zhang (Ries Consulting), Scott Rankin (KPMG), and Somen Dawn (EY-Parthenon), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

