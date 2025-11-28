The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Strategy Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Strategy Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Strategy Consultants and Leaders of 2025. Strategy consulting now sits at the center of how major organizations make consequential decisions, respond to disruption, and position themselves for the years ahead. The professionals recognized in this year's list work at the point where corporate direction, technology, capital, and operations converge, shaping how companies grow, restructure, or rethink their business models amid shifting markets.

Their work spans some of the most intricate environments in the private and public sectors. They have guided multibillion-dollar transformations, advised on M&A and portfolio shifts, redesigned operating models, and helped organizations integrate AI, data, and digital capabilities into core decision-making. Their experience spans healthcare, education, industrials, energy, consumer markets, technology, and public institutions—sectors where strategic choices carry far-reaching operational and financial consequences. Collectively, they support leadership teams in making well-founded decisions that carry through in practice.

Among this year's awardees, Jagan Ramachandran, Senior Partner at Cognizant Consulting, stands out for leading strategy across the healthcare payer segment, advising national and regional plans on digital strategy, customer experience, and the application of AI to reshape member engagement and operating models.

David Vidal, Senior Partner at Simon-Kucher and a member of the firm's global Executive Committee, is recognized for directing commercial strategy and pricing programs across Europe and the U.S., guiding companies and private equity investors through the strategic decisions that drive profitable growth. Francisco Salazar, Global Strategy and Business Design Leader at Monitor Deloitte, is noted for overseeing one of the firm's core global strategy disciplines and advising major organizations on competitive strategy, large-scale transformation, and organizational restructuring across multiple industries.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Strategy Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Jagan Ramachandran (Cognizant Technology Solutions), Sohin Chinoy (Alvarez & Marsal), David Vidal (Simon-Kucher), Florent Nanse (Arthur D. Little), Hannah Twist (KPMG), Arjan van Moorsel (Argon&Co), Carl Evander (OC&C Strategy Consultant), Will Barden (Grant Thornton | Stax), Michael Müller (CYLAD), and Joseph Lee (Virtusa), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

About The Consulting Report

The Consulting Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the consulting sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on management consulting and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Consulting Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

SOURCE The Consulting Report