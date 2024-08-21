The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Sustainability Consultants and Leaders for 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Sustainability Consultants and Leaders for 2024.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Sustainability Consultants and Leaders for 2024. As sustainability evolves from a compliance-driven mandate to a critical driver of innovation and growth, the market for sustainability consulting services is experiencing rapid expansion, with a forecasted five-year CAGR of 47.8%, expected to reach $64.8 billion by 2027. These leaders are at the forefront of transforming how companies approach sustainability, positioning it as a core strategy for long-term success.

As consumer preferences increasingly favor environmentally friendly products and services and investors demand stronger ESG performance, businesses that embrace sustainability stand to gain significant competitive advantages. These consultants play a crucial role in this transformation—guiding complex energy transitions, integrating sustainable practices into supply chains and operations, and helping organizations manage and respond to ESG data with precision. By aligning business success with environmental stewardship, these leaders are making strides toward a healthier planet and a more sustainable future for all.

Among this year's awardees, Jennifer Steinmann, Global Sustainability and Climate Practice Leader at Deloitte, is recognized for her leadership in driving cross-business sustainability initiatives that embed environmental strategies at the core of organizational operations. Velislava Ivanova, EY's Americas Chief Sustainability Officer and Global Strategy and Markets Leader, stands out for her visionary approach to developing and implementing sustainability strategies across diverse sectors. Susan Kenniston, Global Head and VP of Sustainability at Wipro, is noted for her expertise in expanding and scaling global sustainability practices.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical evaluation process and thorough consideration of each candidate's contributions to advancing both their organizations and sustainable impact as a whole. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 Sustainability Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

This year's awardees include Christopher LeWand (FTI Consulting), Velislava Ivanova (EY), Thibaut Millet (EY), Hasan Shafi (EY-Parthenon), Meghan Harris-Ngae (PwC Canada), Anthony DeCandido (RSM US), Jamie Stone (PA Consulting), Anthony Perrotta (PA Consulting), Susan Kenniston (Wipro), Anuj Shah (Stax), Jennifer Steinmann (Deloitte), Graeme Riddell (Marsh) and Subramanian Kuppuswami (Tata Consultancy Services), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

