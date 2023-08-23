The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Sustainability Consultants and Leaders of 2023

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Sustainability Consultants and Leaders of 2023.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Sustainability Consultants and Leaders of 2023. The field of sustainability consulting is flourishing. As businesses establish increasingly ambitious objectives in the realm of sustainability, an entire new industry has developed. Sometimes referred to as green consultants or eco consultants, the work of a sustainability consultant focuses on how a company can reduce its environmental footprint. Notably, this new wave of consultants may specialize in specific industries, areas, or even the types of companies they assist. This includes conducting company assessments on energy, water, carbon, waste, hazardous materials, environmental impacts, and more. At the same time, the guidance they provide may extend beyond overall strategy for sustainability plans to encompass technical and regulatory aspects. By offering expertise in compliance with regulations and industry standards, these consultants enable businesses to navigate complex environmental frameworks. Ultimately, their input not only enhances long-term business resilience, it also drives positive social and environmental changes, which has the potential to affect everyone around the globe. This year's awardees represent the very best in sustainability consulting.

Consulting leaders like Thibaut Millet, a Partner in the Climate Change and Sustainability practice at EY, is a prime example. As a pioneer in integrating sustainability considerations in business strategy, Millet has led EY's Climate Change & Sustainability services team for many years, building it into one of the largest and most successful teams of dedicated sustainability practitioners in Canada. Additionally, this year's esteemed roster includes Christine DiBartolo, a Senior Managing Director in FTI's Strategic Communications segment. With more than 20 years of experience, DiBartolo has become a prominent figure in the field after starting her career as an aide to former Attorney General Janet Reno, where she was responsible for all communications to and from the Attorney General to Justice Department divisions. Lastly, as a Senior Managing Director at Protiviti, Bob Hirth is an industry veteran who has worked on assignments and made presentations in over 20 countries, serving more than 75 organizations. Inducted into The American Hall of Distinguished Audit Practitioners, Hirth was recently named a 2021 NACD Directorship 100 Governance Professional honoree.

Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Sustainability Consultants and Leaders of 2023.

This year's awardees include David Young (Boston Consulting Group), Will Jackson-Moore (PwC), Lucas Chaumontet (Boston Consulting Group), Richard Forrest (Kearney), Thibaut Millet (EY), Hasan Shafi (Arthur D. Little), Katherine Lampen (Deloitte UK), Christopher LeWand (FTI Consulting), Robert Hirth (Protiviti), Jacques Buith (Deloitte Consulting), Susan Kenniston (Wipro), Emma Cox (PwC UK), Velislava Ivanova (EY), Steve Ambrose (SAIC) and Courtney Elizabeth Stipe Holm (Capgemini), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

