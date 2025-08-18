The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Sustainability Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Sustainability Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Sustainability Consultants and Leaders of 2025. Sustainability sits at the center of how companies manage risk, design supply chains, and plan for growth. As climate pressures accelerate and resource constraints become more visible, businesses are looking for specialists who can help them rethink operations with long-term resilience in mind. The global sustainability consulting market—projected to reach $17.7 billion in 2025—continues to grow as the need for deep technical and strategic guidance expands.

This year's awardees bring that guidance across industries and functions. Some focus on regulatory readiness, helping companies navigate ESG disclosures and due diligence mandates. Others work on decarbonization strategies, circular packaging systems, emissions accounting, or sustainability-linked tax policy. Their work shapes how sustainability takes form inside organizations and contributes to broader efforts to reduce emissions, conserve resources, and build more resilient systems.

Among this year's awardees, Dr. Velislava Ivanova, Americas Chief Sustainability Officer and Global Strategy and Markets Leader at EY, leads a global team of over 500 professionals and has over 25 years of experience developing sustainability strategies for multinational companies across sectors. Jennifer Steinmann, Global Sustainability & Climate Practice Leader at Deloitte, draws on more than two decades of senior leadership to drive firmwide sustainability initiatives, having previously led Deloitte's U.S. transformation strategy across innovation, technology, and operations. Chris LeWand, Global Power, Renewables & Energy Transition Leader at FTI Consulting, has overseen more than 900 projects across clean energy, fuels, and enabling technologies, guiding clients through energy transition strategy, capital advisory, and large-scale restructuring.

Recognized for their leadership in advancing sustainability strategy, regulation, and execution, these honorees are helping organizations reduce environmental impact, meet rising standards, and embed sustainability into core decision-making. This year's awardees were selected through a careful review of each individual's career achievements, technical expertise, and contributions to the field. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Sustainability Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Christopher LeWand (FTI Consulting), Velislava Ivanova (EY), Thibaut Millet (EY), Meghan Harris-Ngae (PwC), Jamie Stone (PA Consulting), Anthony Perrotta (PA Consulting), Anuj Shah (Stax), Jennifer Steinmann (Deloitte), Kensey Biggs (Teneo), Richard Andrews (KPMG UK), Annabel Reoch (KPMG UK), and April Little (Grant Thornton LLP) among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

