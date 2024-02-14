The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Technology Consultants and Leaders of 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Technology Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Technology Consultants and Leaders of 2024. From technology consulting and digital transformation to telecommunications and AI, these distinguished professionals influence and shape the industries they serve. While they may have different titles and focus areas, many of the consultants and leaders on this year's list operate on a global scale, working with clients and companies across different continents.

Among this year's awardees is Pavankumar Gudipati, Business Segment Head of Technology, Software and Services at Tata Consultancy Services. As a 26-year TCS veteran passionate about STEM education, Gudipati leads the company's initiatives to provide underserved communities and the next generation of talent with foundational computer science skills for 21st-century careers. Also awarded is Amr Amad, Partner at EY and Americas Infrastructure, Cloud & Service Resiliency Practice Leader. Amad drives client teams in integrating technology strategy, focusing on network infrastructure transformation, cloud adoption and IT modernization.

Each year, we receive hundreds of nominations from professionals in the consulting, professional services and tech service industries. We evaluate each candidate based on various factors. The top 25 on this year's list stood out based on their tenure in the industry, capabilities in technological innovation, professional milestones and demonstrated expertise. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of the Top 25 Technology Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

This year's awardees include Michael Heric (Bain & Company), Ramyani Basu (Kearney), Karim Taga (Arthur D. Little), Saurabh Dubey (Deloitte Consulting), Pavankumar Gudipati (Tata Consultancy Services), Raghavan Sundararajan (HCL), Sean McDevitt (Arthur D. Little), Harshul Asnani (Tech Mahindra), David Frigeri (Slalom), Wilson Chow (PwC), Axel Freyberg (Kearney), Kevin Erdal (Nordic Consulting Partners), Ben Smith IV (Kearney), Nikolai Dobberstein (Kearney), Daniel Denboer (Alvarez & Marsal), Scott Jones (Alvarez & Marsal), Munish Gupta (Inspira Enterprise), Soumendra Mohanty (Tredence), Subhash Kari (Infocepts), Gustavo Alba (Heidrick & Struggles), and Thomas McDermott (CohnReznick), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

