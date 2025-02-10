The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Technology Consultants and Leaders of 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Technology Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Technology Consultants and Leaders of 2025. These leaders are shaping the future of industries through their work in AI, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and data strategy, helping organizations navigate the complexities of a world where technology is increasingly embedded into every aspect of business and daily life.

While their expertise spans various sectors, they are addressing the challenges and opportunities that arise as technology continues to transform industries and shape the future of work, commerce, and society. They are leading efforts in areas such as AI-driven innovation, digital health strategies, and cloud transformation, enabling organizations to optimize operations, enhance security, and drive customer-centric growth. With the IT consulting and implementation market projected to reach nearly $80 billion this year, their leadership is essential in helping businesses harness the full potential of digital solutions for long-term success.

Among this year's awardees, Brian Kushner, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, is recognized for his leadership in driving technology strategy and transformation across the aerospace, defense, and technology sectors, advising C-suite executives to navigate digital challenges and implement innovative solutions. Raghavan Sundararajan (Raghav), Senior Vice President at HCLTech, is acknowledged for his work in digital and engineering transformation, specializing in emerging technologies like AI and cloud solutions to drive business innovation. Karan Chetal, Global Head of Strategic Engagements at Wipro, is noted for his expertise in technology strategy, leading teams to deliver high-impact solutions that help businesses optimize IT operations and execute large-scale digital transformations.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Technology Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Brian Kushner (FTI Consulting), Ramyani Basu (Kearney), Victor Font (TI Consulting), Sazz Ariyanayagam (FTI Consulting), Raghavan Sundararajan (HCLTECH), Sean McDevitt (Arthur D. Little), David Frigeri (Slalom), Axel Freyberg (Kearney), Carlos Oliver Mosquera (Kearney), Sridhar Narasimhan (Kearney), Christopher Lee (FTI Consulting), Harvind Raman (FTI Consulting), Christophe Meunier (FTI Consulting), Luke Schaeffer (FTI Consulting), Tristram Lupprian (Teneo), Munish Gupta (Inspira Enterprise LLC), Kevin Erdal (Nordic Consulting Partners), Tobias Dengel (TELUS Digital Solutions), Abe Doctor (ZRG Partners), Soumendra Mohanty (Tredence), Thomas McDermott (CohnReznick), Karan Chetal (Wipro), Kurt Shenk (RSM US), Alok Mandal (Virtusa), Amit Bhute (Virtusa), Virtusa (Virtusa), John Sharkey (Spinnaker SCA), and Jamie Ponting (Adeptli), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

