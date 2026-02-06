The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Technology Consultants and Leaders of 2026

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Technology Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Technology Consultants and Leaders of 2026. Technology leadership is entering a proof era. After years of spending on cloud, data, security, and now AI, boards are pressing for clearer performance: which programs reduce exposure, which improve operating efficiency, which drive growth, and which warrant a reset. Worldwide IT spending is projected to exceed $6 trillion for the first time in 2026, raising the premium on leaders who can separate progress from performance, and who know when to scale a program and when to change course.

The leaders recognized in this year's list sit where those calls get made and enforced. They advise executives and investors on technology choices that show up in operations and financial performance—how quickly systems can be modernized, how reliably risk can be governed, and how well transactions and integrations are carried out. Some operate inside global firms with broad platforms; others lead specialized practices focused on a narrow set of high-consequence mandates. In each case, the job is to turn technology spend into systems and programs that perform reliably, integrate cleanly, and improve how the business actually runs.

Among this year's awardees, Paul Henninger, Partner and Head of Technology & Data at KPMG UK, is recognized for leading Connected Technology engagements, including post-merger technology and business model transformation for major financial infrastructure firms. Raghavan Sundararajan, Senior Vice President at HCLTech and Delivery Head for Digital Business for Tech Industries and Telecom, is selected for global delivery and P&L oversight across large verticals and for leading complex, large-scale digital and engineering transformation work.

Munish Gupta, Executive Director and Digital Risk Leader at EY Global Delivery Services, is recognized for more than two decades designing and managing enterprise cyber programs across cybersecurity, digital risk, and emerging technologies including AI governance, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Technology Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

This year's awardees include Paul Henninger (KPMG UK), Ian West (KPMG UK), Kavir Naik (Aberdeen Advisors), Kathleen Avery (August Leadership), Raghavan Sundararajan (HCLTech), Ghouse Batlapadu (HCLTech), Munish Gupta (EY), and Ghita Ammor (Artefact), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

