The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Transportation Consultants and Leaders of 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Transportation Consultants and Leaders of 2025. Across public and private sectors, these individuals are shaping how core transportation systems function, from the digital platforms that guide infrastructure planning to the operational strategies behind some of the largest fleets in the country. Their work reflects a growing need for technical fluency in areas like risk, data architecture, and regulatory design, as well as an ability to translate that expertise into decisions that affect supply chains, public agencies, and millions of travelers.

Rather than focusing narrowly on one part of the system, this year's leaders bring an integrated view of transportation as something both physical and digital, commercial and civic. Whether advising on cross-border logistics, modeling the equity impacts of transit policy, or managing global consulting portfolios, they are defining how the field responds to immediate pressures while laying groundwork for longer-term resilience.

Among this year's awardees, Rick Jordon, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, brings over 25 years of experience in transportation and logistics, advising clients on global supply chain strategy, operational improvement, and restructuring. He has held interim executive roles across the sector and offers a unique perspective shaped by both shipper and logistics provider viewpoints. Gee Lefevre, Senior Managing Director at Teneo, leads transportation consulting across aviation, rail, and bus, advising CEOs and public agencies on demand forecasting, recapitalization strategy, and government engagement. His global aviation forecast is a key resource for investment and policy decisions. At Artefact, Oussama Ahmad is Managing Partner and Global Lead of Travel, Tourism & Transportation, overseeing large-scale data and AI transformations that support commercial strategy, customer analytics, and operating model redesign for clients across the mobility sector.

Selected for their impact on how transportation systems are designed, managed, and modernized, this year's honorees demonstrate exceptional expertise and leadership across the field. Please join us in celebrating the Top 25 Transportation Consultants and Leaders of 2025.

This year's awardees include Rick Jordon (FTI Consulting), Gee Lefevre (Teneo), Dominik Baumeiste (PwC), Oussama Ahmad (Artefact), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

