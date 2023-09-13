The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Travel and Hospitality Consultants and Leaders of 2023

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Travel and Hospitality Consultants and Leaders of 2023.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Travel and Hospitality Consultants and Leaders of 2023. As the travel and hospitality sector begins to recover from the pandemic's impact, companies are presented with a distinct opportunity to reshape their business strategies and operational approaches. Consequently, there has been a surging demand for consulting services in this field.

Presently, travel and hospitality consultants play an indispensable role in bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and its practical implementation. Their specialized knowledge aids clients in understanding how to streamline operations, reduce expenses, deliver tailored experiences, and provide essential support within an ever-evolving industry. Their significance transcends conventional travel planning, as they make substantial contributions to enhancing the overall quality and success of travel endeavors for both individuals and businesses.

A former U.S. Diplomat, Matthew Dumpert is the Managing Director and Global Service Line Leader at Kroll. Earlier in his career, he held a pivotal role overseeing the U.S. government's security arrangements for prestigious international events like the Olympics and the FIFA World Cup. Additionally, this year brings us Gee Lefevre, a Senior Managing Director in Teneo's Management Consulting division, where he spearheads Teneo's endeavors in the Travel, Leisure, and Hospitality sector. Lefevre is a renowned industry expert with a remarkable resume that includes advising some of the world's foremost airline CEOs and offering support for multi-billion dollar international rail franchise bids. Lastly, there's Ed Bignold, leading Alvarez & Marsal's Travel, Hospitality & Leisure Practice across Europe and the Middle East. Notably, Bignold has played a pivotal role in the industry's most significant M&A transactions, including a recent deal valued at approximately $2.14 billion.

This year's awardees include Jason Guggenheim (Boston Consulting Group), Ed Bignold (Alvarez & Marsal), Sooho Choi (Alvarez & Marsal), Alan Tantleff (Alan Tantleff), Jean Chick (Deloitte), Umar Riaz (EY), and Radhika Papandreou (Korn Ferry), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

