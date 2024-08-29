The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Travel and Hospitality Consultants and Leaders of 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Travel and Hospitality Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Travel and Hospitality Consultants and Leaders of 2024. In an industry where customer experience is paramount and market dynamics can shift with the seasons, travel and hospitality consulting requires a unique blend of strategic foresight, operational expertise, and cultural sensitivity. As the travel and hospitality sector continues to grow and evolve in a post-pandemic environment, consulting services become increasingly important in helping businesses reduce expenses, manage risk, and adapt to shifting consumer behaviors.

From advising on M&A and restructuring within the travel sector to leading technology-driven transformations in hospitality operations, these leaders play a crucial role in optimizing revenue management, enhancing guest experiences, and navigating the complex regulatory landscapes of global tourism. Their work impacts millions of travelers each year, making travel safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable for people around the world.

Among this year's awardees, Jim Miller, Partner at Arthur D. Little, is recognized for his 35 years of expertise in guiding airports, airlines, and other key players in the travel, transportation, and hospitality industry through complex financial transactions and strategic planning. Gonzalo Fortuny, Partner at EY, is noted for his leadership in driving digital transformation across global hotel chains, leveraging AI and advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences. Teresa Long, Industry Leader for Retail, Leisure, and Hospitality at Willis Towers Watson, is celebrated for her strategic approach and innovative solutions in risk management.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical evaluation process and thorough consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Travel and Hospitality Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

This year's awardees include Vik Krishnan (McKinsey and Company), Mike Cremin (Alvarez and Marsal), Gee Lefevre (Teneo), Manuel Bremont (Ankura Consulting Group), Ken Greger (August Leadership), Tausif Khiani (Capgemini), and Caroline Lombardi (Egon Zehnder), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

