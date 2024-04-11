The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2024.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2024. This year's awardees are accomplished senior consultants and firm leaders who not only excel with their respective specializations, but also serve as role models within their organizations. They are catalysts for business growth and serve as trusted advisors to their clients. Each woman leader, ranging from vice presidents to partners and to c-level executives offers something unique to their firm, whether it's highly specific domain knowledge, the ability to drive a team forward to the right solutions or an expansive industry network. What they share in common is the ability to consistently succeed.

Among this year's awardees are Toya Asbury of Alvarez & Marsal, who led the execution of a comprehensive transformation program for a $2 billion global consumer goods manufacturer, and Susan Penfield of Booz Allen Hamilton, who led her firm's billion-dollar digital business spanning the defense, national security, and civilian sectors. Additionally, Shirley Dhewayani Santoso of Kearny helped with a strategic portfolio review and transformation blueprint for a leading Southeast Asia conglomerate.

These accomplished leaders demonstrate excellence in their respective fields, rising above and beyond their peers. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2024.

This year's awardees include Susan Penfield (Booz Allen Hamilton), Kathy Gramling (EY), Nichole Jordan (Grant Thornton), Bianca den Elsen (Valcon), Shirley Dhewayani Santoso (Kearney), Sophie Ross (FTI Consulting), Aruna Jayanthi (Capgemini), Allison Dupuy (Simon-Kucher), Marta Zaragoza (BTS), Maryann Gallivan (Tunnell Consulting), Robin Dufresne (CSG Government Solutions), Kristie Grinnell (DXC Technology), Clare Harris (Proxima Group), Cat Brownlie (Argon & Co), Debbi Belanger (ClearView Healthcare Partners), Julie Gebauer (Willis Towers Watson), Tracey Walker (RSM US), Kathleen Federico (MITRE), Christelle Salame (Artefact), Melissa Zamora (DATAMARK), Carrie Steyer (66degrees), Shobha Meera (Capgemini Group) and Elizabeth Corcoran (Williams Lea) among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

