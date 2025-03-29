The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2025

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2025.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2025. This year's awardees include seasoned consultants and high-ranking leaders within their firms who are redefining what it means to lead in a dynamic, client-driven industry. They bring deep expertise across sectors including healthcare, life sciences, technology, government, supply chain, finance, and the bioeconomy. Whether advising Fortune 500 companies, public sector agencies, or fast-growing startups, this year's awardees are trusted partners in solving complex challenges and accelerating transformation.

What distinguishes these women is not only the scope of their knowledge, but also the impact of their work—from implementing enterprise-wide digital strategies and guiding large-scale restructuring efforts, to mentoring the next generation of talent and advancing diversity in leadership. Their influence extends across continents, industries, and client types, reflecting the evolving nature of consulting in an increasingly interconnected world.

Among this year's awardees is Maryalice DeCamp, Managing Director at EY, who has led complex, cross-border transformations for global life sciences clients and plays a key role in EY's Entrepreneurial Winning Women program for the East region. Adita Karkera, PhD, Chief Data Officer for Government and Public Services at Deloitte, has driven data strategy across federal and state agencies and helped establish Arkansas's first Chief Data Office. Lucimary Henrique, Chief Revenue Officer for South Latam at Capgemini, oversees sales and strategic growth across the region and has led major innovation initiatives following senior roles at Salesforce, Oracle, and Deloitte.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2025.

This year's awardees include Maryalice DeCamp (EY), Adita Karkera (Deloitte), Lucimary Henrique (Capgemini), Bianca den Elsen (Valcon), Sarah Johnson (RSM US), Anaita Kasad (Guidehouse), Sara Yamase (Simon-Kucher), Silvana Dimitrov (MathCo), Becca Buell (Spaulding Ridge), Robin Dufresne (CSG Government Solutions), Christine Brandt Jones (Prophet), Clare Harris (Proxima Group), Mary Bernia (Consulum), Julie Gebauer (Willis Towers Watson), Lisa Pryor (Kaiser Associates), Diane Leung (Altman Solon), Allison Ford-Langstaff (4C Associates), Katie Maloney (DeciBio Consulting), Umran Beba (August Leadership), Kandy White (Athena), Nidhi Alexander (Hexaware Technologies), Darshana Pai (Virtusa), Leela Venkatram (Exdion Solutions), Shilpi Swami (ConnectHEOR Limited), Leslie Kawai (The RBL Group), Tanya Lebedzeva (ScienceSoft), and Elena Markovic (Lee Enterprises Consulting), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

