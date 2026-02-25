The Consulting Report Announces The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2026

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2026.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2026. With the U.S. management consulting market now nearing $400 billion, consulting has become one of the clearest signals of what organizations are struggling to execute on their own. The women recognized this year lead the teams brought in to impose order, make decisions usable, and carry initiatives through the messy middle where most efforts stall.

The leaders on this list represent the breadth of the profession's hardest assignments. Their work covers public-sector modernization, operating-model redesign, deal and restructuring support, expert analysis under regulatory and legal scrutiny, and the practical application of analytics and AI in decision-making. Just as important, many of these leaders shape who gets to lead next. Inside their firms and on client teams, they sponsor women into stretch roles and back them when stakes are highest. Most of all, they help their firms earn trust where it's tested.

Among this year's awardees, Heather Stockton, Global Consulting Services leader at Deloitte, is recognized for overseeing the firm's Technology & Transformation business across technology, engineering, AI, cyber, customer, and human capital, and for advising senior executives—particularly in financial services—through leadership transitions and large technology-enabled transformation programs. Regina Mayor, Global Head of Clients & Markets at KPMG International, draws on more than 30 years of client-facing experience delivering large-scale business and technology change and is widely regarded as a thought leader on business transformation and ESG-related issues.

Sherina Ebrahim, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company and chair of the firm's Risk, Audit and Governance Committee on its Shareholders Council, is known for guiding consumer goods and medical device companies on growth strategy, sales and marketing transformation, enterprise agility, and post-merger integration.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consulting for 2026.

This year's awardees include Silvana Dimitrov (MathCo), Regina Mayor (KPMG International), Kelsey Chisholm (Grant Thornton Stax), Robin Dufresne (CSG Government Solutions), Lori Mullane (Virtusa), Anaita Kasad (Guidehouse), Jessica Coniglio (Forvis Mazars), Kavita Kurup (Cyient), Nidhi Alexander (Hexaware Technologies), Nicola Lohrey (RÖDL), Meera Wagman (Secretariat Advisors), Vicki McColley (Atlas), Jaime Ruhl (Emergn), Reshma Patel-Jackson (Attain Partners), Rouzheen Myrick (Palm Tree), Jennifer Nelson (Concentric Energy Advisors), Phoebe Dunn (Q5), Naomi Lawrence (Natural Resources Wales), Kavitha Krishnan (Tredence), and Mary Zayats (ScienceSoft), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

