The Consulting Report Announces The Top 50 Cybersecurity Consultants and Leaders of 2023

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 Cybersecurity Consultants and Leaders of 2023.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 Cybersecurity Consultants and Leaders of 2023. In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology and globalization, businesses are increasingly exposed to numerous cybersecurity threats. Recognizing the criticality of safeguarding their data and systems, organizations in the United States are turning to cybersecurity consultants and leaders for guidance. These professionals possess a remarkable understanding of cyber risks and an arsenal of tactics to mitigate them effectively.

This year's awardees provide invaluable services such as assessing vulnerabilities, designing robust security frameworks, implementing cutting-edge solutions, and conducting rigorous penetration testing exercises. In addition, a few of them have completed rigorous training and attained advanced certification through the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). Further, certain professionals in the list are considered among the elite in the field of cybersecurity and have established a strong reputation for offering exemplary services to their clients, which include IBM, Grant Thornton, and Charles River Associates.

Among the notable figures on this year's roster is Rex Thexton, Senior Managing Director in Accenture's Security practice, who brings over 25 years of technology services expertise and a demonstrable success record in executing strategic initiatives by forging strong connections with business leaders and technological aptitude. Meanwhile, Senior Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, Kelly Rozumalski takes charge in driving groundbreaking strategies to overcome crucial cybersecurity obstacles faced by the nation. This includes protecting critical infrastructure and improving government networks defense mechanisms alongside ensuring the safety of connected devices. And with expertise in cyber risk, Shay Colson, the Managing Partner at Intentional Cybersecurity, has successfully conducted extensive cyber due diligence on over $50B worth of private equity transactions and collaborates frequently with management teams, investors, and boards.

Please join us in celebrating The Top 50 Cybersecurity Consultants and Leaders of 2023. This recognition serves as a testament to their outstanding contributions in protecting sensitive information, preventing cyberattacks, and shaping industry practices.

This year's awardees include Rex Thexton (Accenture), John Stevenson (Protiviti), Carlos Oliver Mosquera (Kearney), Pierson Clair (Kroll), Alex Trafton (Ankura), Shay Colson (Intentional Cybersecurity), Henry Bell (ScottMadden, Inc.), Andrew Turner (Booz Allen Hamilton), Brad Medairy (Booz Allen Hamilton), Kelly Rozumalski (Booz Allen Hamilton), Aniket Bhardwaj (Charles River Associates), Cuyler Robinson (Charles River Associates), Matthew McFadden (General Dynamics Information Technology), Lance Mathews (Charles River Associates), Sean Joyce (PwC), Pia Capra (Booz Allen Hamilton), Ken Stasiak (RSM US), Charles Jacco (KPMG), John Pearce (Grant Thornton), Adam Hart (Charles River Associates), Matt Franko (RSM US), and David Sun (CohnReznick LLP), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

