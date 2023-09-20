The Consulting Report Announces The Top 50 Healthcare Consultants and Leaders of 2023

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 Healthcare Consultants and Leaders of 2023.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 Healthcare Consultants and Leaders of 2023. The healthcare consulting market is thriving, characterized by record-high transaction values and significant growth projections. Over the next decade, the global healthcare consulting services market is anticipated to achieve an annualized growth rate of 8.2%, reaching a total value of $62.3 billion. This robust expansion can be readily understood due to several compelling factors. The imperative for hospital organizations to undergo substantial transformation, the resumption of initiatives halted during the pandemic, and the mounting costs associated with healthcare treatments have collectively fueled a substantial surge in demand for external guidance in the healthcare sector.

This year's awardees provide a wide range of solutions to tackle the intricate challenges that confront healthcare providers and health related companies. Their importance to healthcare organizations cannot be overstated, as they adeptly navigate complex regulatory landscapes, optimize processes, reduce costs, and elevate the quality of medicines and patient care, thereby making indispensable contributions to the overall success and sustainability of healthcare institutions worldwide.

Among this year's distinguished honorees, Roman Salasznyk stands out as the leader of Booz Allen's life science practice. Salasznyk's impressive track record includes authoring over 10 peer-reviewed scientific publications and his prior role at Osiris Therapeutics, where he successfully oversaw a multimillion-dollar government contract. Additionally, Venky Ananth, the Global Head of Infosys' Healthcare industry vertical, has been a driving force behind the remarkable 2X growth of his company's healthcare business over the past four years. Lastly, Bruce Hamory, a Partner at Oliver Wyman's Health and Life Sciences Practice, is nationally recognized for his expertise in health delivery redesign. With a background as a former Professor of Medicine at Penn State and prior service as Chief Medical Officer for Geisinger, he played a pivotal role in expanding the Geisinger Clinic's physician count from 535 to 750.

Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Healthcare Consultants and Leaders of 2023.

This year's awardees include Petra Jantzer (Accenture), Peter Urbanowicz (Alvarez & Marsal), Ernie Brittingham (Russell Reynolds Associates), Jerry Mathews (Atos), Roman Salasznyk (Booz Allen Hamilton Life Science Solutions), Srini Rajamani (Wipro), David Dominguez (Grant Thornton), Stephane Budel (DeciBio Consulting), Venky Ananth (Infosys), Gregory Bell (CRA), Franziska Thomas (Arthur D. Little), Miguel Edwards (DeciBio Consulting), Kris Vilamaa (Mostly Medicaid), Bob Serrano (Kx Advisors), Brad Michel (Accenture), Jacque Myers (Slalom), David Krahe (Russell Reynolds Associates), Alejandro MartCnez (SDG Group Healthcare & Life Sciences), Sarah Eames (Russell Reynolds Associates), Colleen Hall (Crowe), Colin Enderlein (DeciBio Consulting), Nitin Kumar (Tata Consultancy Services), Kia McLain (North Highland), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/

