The Consulting Report Announces The Top Artificial Intelligence Consultants and Leaders of 2026

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top Artificial Intelligence Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With worldwide spending on artificial intelligence projected to reach $2.52 trillion this year, the initial corporate fascination with chatbots and pilot programs has turned into a high-stakes reckoning over cost. Companies are facing a steep financial hurdle: buying cloud computing infrastructure or software licenses is a straightforward capital expense, but turning those tools into bottom-line productivity requires immense operational groundwork. An advanced AI model remains ineffective without clean pipelines to feed it, employees trained to navigate it, and strict oversight to protect proprietary corporate data.

The leaders on this year's list work across both the technical architecture and the human operations required for AI to succeed. On the technical side, their work includes modernizing data environments and deploying agentic systems. From a management perspective, they advise boards on governance and risk, redesign workflows, and identify measurable savings or growth opportunities. Ultimately, their value is measured less by the power of the technology itself and more by whether their advice converts to enduring results.

To determine this year's list, consultants and leaders were evaluated based on depth of specialized experience, advisory impact, industry influence, and leadership within their firm. The individuals recognized here represent some of the most notable AI transformation consultants in the industry today. Please join us in celebrating The Top Artificial Intelligence Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

This year's awardees include Bhushan Sethi (PwC), Eric Maroyan (RSM US), Bret Greenstein (West Monroe), Michael Tatschl (Simon-Kucher), Paolo Pellegrini (Metyis), Gwellyn Daandels (Virtusa), Matt Pearce (General Dynamics Information Technology), Mehdi Goodarzi (Hexaware Technologies), Sundeep Kumar (Sigmoid), Karthik Ragunathan (Tredence), Rick Young (Sikich), and Vadim Belski (ScienceSoft). To view the full article, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

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