The Consulting Report Announces The Top Automotive Consultants and Leaders of 2026

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top Automotive Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top Automotive Consultants and Leaders of 2026. The automotive industry is at the beginning of a new era—from electric vehicles to software-defined systems and autonomous driving. Mobility already looks very different than it did even a decade ago, as automakers and suppliers rethink how vehicles are designed, built, and supported. And with AI beginning to take hold across manufacturing, supply chain, and vehicle technology, the industry is still in the early stages of understanding how far that transformation could go.

This year's awardees are recognized for helping companies navigate this shift from multiple angles. Their work touches the decisions behind how vehicles are developed, how engineering organizations evolve, how supply chains and digital systems are rebuilt, and how automakers, suppliers, and investors position themselves for what comes next. In doing so, they are helping make mobility's next wave of advances possible. In an industry where change is both capital-intensive and difficult to reverse, that work carries significant weight.

Among this year's awardees, Florian Roth, Managing Director and Senior Partner at EFESO Management Consultants, stands out for leading the firm's DACH region and serving as Global Head of Automotive & Commercial Vehicles, with work centered on profitability, cost optimization, and strategic turnarounds across the automotive and commercial vehicle industries. Steven Wybo, Senior Managing Director and Restructuring Co-Leader at Riveron, is recognized for advising distressed and underperforming companies, including global automotive suppliers, on turnaround, reorganization, and crisis situations, and for serving in interim leadership roles at critical moments.

Philipp Mostowys, Principal at Consileon, is noted for leading consulting work across automotive engineering and IT transformation, helping OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers adapt to new data systems, operating models, and industry requirements.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top Automotive Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

This year's awardees include Frank McCleary (Arthur D. Little), Steve Wybo (Riveron), Florian Roth (EFESO Management Consultants), and Philipp Mostowys (Consileon Business Consultancy), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

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