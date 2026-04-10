The Consulting Report Announces The Top Consumer and Retail Consultants and Leaders of 2026

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top Consumer and Retail Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top Consumer and Retail Consultants and Leaders of 2026. Consumer and retail companies are deeply embedded in daily life and in the broader economy, making them one of the clearest indicators of how people spend, what they value, and how markets are shifting. That also creates constant pressure to adjust. As new technologies evolve alongside consumer behavior, companies are being pushed to keep pace across both digital and physical channels. These leaders help them do exactly that.

This year's awardees are experts in consumer behavior and in helping companies act on what those shifts actually mean. Their work covers areas like growth strategy, pricing, merchandising, customer experience, communications, M&A, and digital transformation, often for some of the most recognizable businesses in consumer and retail. In doing so, they play a direct role in helping those companies boost customer satisfaction and stay operationally nimble as expectations change and competition intensifies.

Among this year's awardees, Alison Furman, Partner at PwC, stands out for leading the firm's U.S. Consumer Markets practice while bringing deep experience in transformation and M&A across retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, hospitality, airlines, and restaurants. Rachel Rosenblatt, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, is recognized for advising retail and consumer companies on reputation and crisis communications, particularly during periods of change that can include IPOs, litigation, restructurings, and other high-stakes moments. Morgan Seybert, President of Retail and CPG at Tredence, is noted for advising FMCG retailers and manufacturers on retail analytics, pricing, and revenue management, drawing on prior leadership roles at Nielsen, Coca-Cola, and Kantar Retail.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating The Top Consumer and Retail Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

This year's awardees include Alison Furman (PwC), Carla DeSantis (PwC), Kelly Pedersen (PwC), Rachel Rosenblatt (FTI Consulting), Morgan Seybert (Tredence), Rakesh Mani (PwC), Sudip Mazumder (Publicis Sapient), Samir Chopra (HCLTech), Charisma Glassman (Genpact), and Shikha Jain (Simon-Kucher). To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

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