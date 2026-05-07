The Consulting Report Announces The Top Financial Services Consultants and Leaders of 2026

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top Financial Services Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top Financial Services Consultants and Leaders of 2026. Financial services itself is broad—comprising banking, payments, insurance, wealth and asset management, and capital markets. The sector is essential to how an economy functions, and by extension, so is the work of this year's awardees. They help shape everything from digital transformation at major financial institutions to innovation in payments and the systems that keep financial firms running at scale.

At its heart, the financial sector intermediates. It connects capital, risk, and decision-making through systems that are deeply embedded and difficult to change carelessly. That is where these consultants and leaders come in. They help institutions modernize old infrastructure, respond to regulation, integrate new technologies, and rethink how the business runs without losing the stability the system depends on. Ultimately, they help preserve the trust that underpins all financial services.

Among this year's awardees, Raman Rai, Managing Partner for Financial Services at Deloitte Canada, brings more than 17 years of global banking experience at HSBC into her current role, where she leads strategy across banking, insurance, and investment management while advising senior executives on transformation. David Donovan, Executive Vice President at Publicis Sapient, draws on a background that includes 14 years at Fidelity to guide financial institutions through digital transformation, with particular depth across capital markets, trading, and enterprise platform design.

Sanjay Deshpande, Executive Vice President at Virtusa, stands out for building and expanding banking and financial services businesses across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, now leading growth and execution for the firm's banking and emerging industries business in the Americas.

Through an in-depth evaluation of their career achievements and transformative work, these individuals have emerged as leaders shaping the future of financial services. Please join us in celebrating The Top Financial Services Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

This year's awardees include Raman Rai (Deloitte Canada), Renuka Kambli (Cognizant), David Donovan (Publicis Sapient), Jerome Dumaine (Cognizant), Mary Zayats (ScienceSoft), Mathew Tierney (Grant Thornton), Joffrey Martinez (Artefact), and Sanjay Deshpande (Virtusa), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

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