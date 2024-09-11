The Consulting Report Announces The Top Healthcare Consultants and Leaders of 2024

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top Healthcare Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top Healthcare Consultants and Leaders of 2024. As healthcare systems contend with increasingly complex medical needs and the rapid pace of technological innovation, they face mounting pressure to improve efficiency, manage costs, and meet evolving patient expectations. To navigate these challenges, healthcare organizations are increasingly relying on external guidance. The global healthcare consulting services market is estimated to hit an impressive $57.5 billion by 2031, growing at an annual rate of 9.5%.

This surge in demand underscores the vital contributions of this year's awardees, who excel delivering strategic solutions to address key challenges in the sector. From optimizing patient engagement and claims management to implementing advanced technology and driving process improvements, their expertise not only helps streamline operations but also ensures that patient care remains at the forefront. By helping to create a more financially sustainable and equitable healthcare system, these leaders are shaping the future of healthcare.

Among this year's awardees, Kristin Ficery, Senior Managing Director at Accenture, is noted for her leadership in digital transformation within North America's healthcare sector. Ben Atwell, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, is recognized for his expertise in cross-border M&A and crisis communications in the life sciences industry. Shantanu Baruah, Executive Vice President at HCLTech, is celebrated for his innovative integration of advanced technologies in healthcare to enhance global healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of each candidate's career track record and industry contributions. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top Healthcare Consultants and Leaders of 2024.

This year's awardees include John Derse (Marsh McLennan), Timothy Dragelin (FTI Consulting), Sander Visser (Strategy&), David Dominguez (Grant Thornton), Marcelo Compte (Alvarez & Marsal), Zara Muradali (Grant Thornton), Costa Magas (Huron), Deirdre Baggot (Oliver Wyman), Andrew Aijian (DeciBio Consulting), Jacque Myers (Slalom), Christopher Collins (ECG Management Consultants), Brad Boyd (BDO USA), Shantanu Baruah (HCLTech), Cassie Pike (Cielo), Abhijit Sarkar (Infosys), Manish Mehta (Atos (Eviden)), Christiana Voelker (Avanade), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

