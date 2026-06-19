The Consulting Report Announces The Top Human Capital Consultants and Leaders of 2026

Recent workforce data points to a striking paradox for enterprise leaders: as investments in automation and generative AI accelerate, the pace of technological change is beginning to outrun the ability of workforces to adapt.

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent workforce data points to a striking paradox for enterprise leaders: as investments in automation and generative AI accelerate, the pace of technological change is beginning to outrun the ability of workforces to adapt. For years, human capital strategy was often treated as a supporting function within enterprise transformation. In 2026, that role has expanded. Business leaders increasingly recognize that an organization's competitive advantage depends less on the tools it buys than on how effectively its workforce can adapt, lead, and execute.

Today, major corporate initiatives carry a clear human capital dimension. Whether an organization is deploying analytics-led operating models to control costs or managing the people risks inherent in an international merger, execution fails when leaders neglect the friction of the transition.

The breadth of this year's cohort underscores how deeply human capital strategy now dictates organizational outcome. We see it in leaders advancing global workforce research on AI, skills, and worker sentiment; advisors guiding the people risks inside private equity and M&A transactions; specialists designing executive compensation structures tied to business performance; and consultants helping state agencies manage change across major child welfare and child support system modernizations. Ultimately, their work touches nearly every consequential decision in contemporary business and governance.

Selected through an evaluation of their advisory impact, domain expertise, and leadership scale, these professionals represent the very best of the field. Please join us in celebrating The Top Human Capital Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

This year's awardees include Peter Brown (PwC UK), Anthony Abbatiello (PwC), Dave Eberhardt (PwC), Simona Spelman (Deloitte), Mark Williamson (KPMG UK), Eric Gonzaga (Grant Thornton), Arthur Mazor (Deloitte), Liz Fealy (EY), Evan Metter (KPMG), and Heather Wheeler (CSG Government Solutions). To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

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