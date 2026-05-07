The Consulting Report Announces The Top M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2026

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2026. Mergers and acquisitions are often the most high-stakes moments in a company's lifecycle, serving as a primary tool for companies to scale or acquire the technology and talent necessary to evolve. The market has already seen a significant resurgence this year, with M&A volumes soaring to $861.1 billion in Q1 2026, the strongest start to a year since 2021. However, the complexity of these deals has only increased alongside the volume.

This year's awardees are recognized for managing the structural friction that occurs when two organizations attempt to become one. Their work covers the entire lifecycle of a deal, from the initial due diligence and financial modeling to the multi-year process of post-merger integration. They help boards and C-suite executives navigate the hurdles of international deals while reshaping how a combined business goes to market. Most importantly, they ensure different technical systems merge without stalling the business. Because a poorly executed integration can erode billions in value, these leaders provide the discipline necessary to ensure a deal actually delivers on its promise.

Among this year's awardees, Brian Salsberg, Global Head of M&A at FTI Consulting, is recognized for guiding nearly 100 transactions over a 25-year career that includes leadership roles at EY-Parthenon and McKinsey, with a particular focus on navigating complex integrations across Asia and Europe. Nate Pratt, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OneDigital, stands out for his role in expanding the firm's financial services platform to over $170 billion in assets, utilizing a background in institutional consulting to manage partnerships and integration discipline in a competitive deal environment.

Rebecca Brokmeier, Head of U.S. Corporate Development at KPMG, is distinguished for overseeing strategic growth initiatives and a middle-market investment banking platform, where she advises everyone from family-owned businesses to large multinational corporations on cross-border transactions and complex deal structuring.

Through an in-depth evaluation of their career achievements and work guiding complex transactions, these individuals have emerged as leaders in one of the most consequential areas of business strategy. Please join us in celebrating The Top M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

This year's awardees include Brian Salsberg (FTI Consulting), Tosson El Noshokaty (Prophet), Palash Misra (Grant Thornton Stax), Nate Pratt (OneDigital), and Rebecca Brokmeier (KPMG), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

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