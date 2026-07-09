The Consulting Report Announces The Top Marketing and Sales Consultants and Leaders of 2026

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top Marketing and Sales Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corporate leaders have access to more market data, analytics, and marketing tools than ever before, yet turning those resources into actual revenue remains remarkably difficult. Software can help design campaigns, personalize digital experiences, and track leads in real time, but it cannot explain why prospective customers lose interest or why sales teams struggle to move opportunities forward. For all the momentum around digital tools, growth still depends on anticipating trends, knowing how to appeal to the market, and building a disciplined marketing and sales organization.

These challenges have changed what organizations expect from marketing and sales advisors. Companies increasingly need experienced partners who can help them connect marketing strategy with technology, sales operations with analytics, and executive decisions with organizational design. Ultimately, their value is measured less by recommendation activity or presentation slides and more by whether their advice converts to enduring results.

To determine this year's list, consultants and leaders were evaluated based on depth of specialized experience, advisory impact, industry influence, and leadership within their firm. The individuals recognized here represent some of the most notable consultants in the industry today. Please join us in celebrating The Top Marketing and Sales Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

This year's awardees include Jason Weick (FTI Consulting), Scott Sands (Simon Kucher), Sean McDevitt (Arthur D. Little), and François Gaumond (Deloitte Digital), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full article, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

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The Consulting Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the consulting sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on management consulting and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

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