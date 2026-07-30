The Consulting Report Announces The Top Sustainability Consultants and Leaders of 2026

The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top Sustainability Consultants and Leaders of 2026

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The business case for sustainability is no longer difficult to make. Energy and material choices affect costs, sourcing decisions can strengthen or weaken supply chains, and infrastructure investments may determine whether a business is prepared for the conditions ahead. Extreme weather and pressure on natural resources carry physical consequences of their own, from damaged infrastructure and interrupted production to food insecurity and lost productivity. Sustainability has therefore become inseparable from questions of growth, resilience, and long-term value.

These priorities take different forms from one organization to the next. A power company may be weighing capital for renewable generation or energy storage. A consumer brand may need a packaging material that can move beyond the laboratory and into commercial production. Investors must determine whether sustainability claims reflect genuine competitive advantage or conceal financial and operational risks, while companies reporting greenhouse gas emissions need data and reporting systems that can withstand independent assurance. The leaders recognized this year have built their careers inside decisions like these, combining knowledge of finance, technology, design, operations, policy, and organizational strategy with deep experience in sustainability.

This year's honorees were evaluated based on depth of specialized experience, practical advisory impact, industry influence, and leadership within their organizations. Each has helped bring greater rigor to sustainability decisions that carry financial, operational, and environmental consequences. Please join us in celebrating The Top Sustainability Consultants and Leaders of 2026.

This year's awardees include Christopher LeWand (FTI Consulting), Velislava Ivanova (EY), Jennifer Steinmann (Deloitte), Steven Goldbach (Deloitte), Jamie Stone (PA Consulting), Anthony Perrotta (PA Consulting), Shannon Kroll (Wipro), Nate White (Forvis Mazars), and Anuj Shah (Grant Thornton Stax). To view the full article, visit https://www.theconsultingreport.com/.

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