The Consumer Insights Revolution Launches: A Comprehensive Guide to Embedding Consumer-Centricity into Every Business Decision

About the Book:

In today's fast-paced market, where consumer preferences shift faster than ever before, traditional market research is no longer sufficient to keep up with rapidly changing consumer behavior. The Consumer Insights Revolution challenges the status quo, offering a comprehensive guide for market research professionals and organizations seeking to modernize their insights capabilities and drive substantial impact. The book showcases the innovative transformation led by PepsiCo and Zappi, providing practical steps and real-life stories that demonstrate how to evolve from fragmented operations to a cohesive, globally connected insights function.

Key learnings from the book include:

The Consumer Insights Revolution is not just about improving market research—it's about transforming how organizations connect with consumers. The book provides a clear roadmap for moving from siloed data and service-led processes to more integrated, digitalized operations which enable agile research practices. It's an essential resource for marketers and market research professionals looking to enhance their consumer insights, align with consumer needs, and achieve a competitive edge.

"In today's fast-paced and saturated marketplace, building products, ads, and brands that truly resonate with consumers is more challenging than ever. As consumer interests shift rapidly, staying relevant becomes a constant struggle for every brand," said Steve Phillips, Zappi's co-founder and CEO. "In The Consumer Insights Revolution, we show how to build an insights ecosystem that seamlessly integrates data with the decision-makers who need it most. Through PepsiCo's transformative journey, readers will discover how consumer insights can be the key to unlocking genuine consumer-centricity, turning market research into a strategic driver of long-term success—particularly in this era of scalable AI."

"Our collaboration with Zappi has been pivotal in revolutionizing our insights capabilities, enabling us to stay ahead of consumer trends and make more informed, impactful decisions," said Stephan Gans, PepsiCo Chief Consumer Insights and Analytics Officer. "With Zappi's support, we've boosted our creative effectiveness by 30%, which has been essential in maintaining our competitive edge. The Consumer Insights Revolution not only highlights the significance of a consumer-centric approach in driving business growth, but it also captures our journey, providing invaluable lessons for any organization aiming to elevate its consumer insights function."

Endorsements for The Consumer Insights Revolution

"A powerful playbook on how to stay close to the changing consumer in our fast-paced world and turn the consumer insights function into a competitive advantage for your business. A great read for marketing and consumer insights leaders alike." —Ravi Dhar, director, Yale Center for Customer Insights and Professor of Marketing and Psychology, Yale School of Management.

"Data really is the new oil; The Consumer Insights Revolution is the guidebook on how to build a modern refinery to deliver real, tangible impact from it. It's indispensable and inspiring!" —Leonard F. Murphy, chief advisor for Insights and Development, Greenbook.

"People, processes, and technology are the foundation of modern business transformation. In The Consumer Insights Revolution, the authors reveal powerful lessons on leveraging technology partnerships to elevate a global brand's consumer focus. Packed with actionable insights and forward-looking strategies, this book empowers marketing and insights professionals to drive impactful change and build greater influence within their organizations." —George Kadifa, managing director of Sumeru Equity Partners.

"From agile methodologies to AI integration, The Consumer Insights Revolution offers a goldmine of nuggets for anyone navigating the future of Market Research. Written by four of the most innovative icons in the industry, this book is a must-read."– Michelle Gansle, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, McDonald's

"A thought-provoking and necessary read for the market research industry; this book encourages market researchers to push the boundaries to innovate and influence in their careers." —Lauren Governale, senior director, Head of Customer Insights & UX research, Hims & Hers.

"Some great inspiration on how organizations can shift from knowledge management to decision management, ensuring that Insights teams step into the role of strategic partner vs just research generator. Love, love, love!" —Nic Umana, Global Agile Innovation Human Intelligence director, Mars.

