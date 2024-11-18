The Content Advantage Reveals Surprising Secrets to Succeed with Content + AI

Getting content right is crucial for every marketing, product, communications, human resources, and customer experience executive today. But most companies are underinvesting in content and underprepared for the intensifying demand. Post this

Melissa Rach, co-author of the highly regarded Content Strategy for the Web, has given The Content Advantage early praise.

"In this edition, Colleen Jones introduces her end-to-end approach–a smart, insightful way to meet the demands of modern content," notes Rach. "From the fundamentals of content strategy and operations to handling digital disruptions and emerging tech (hi, AI!), Colleen has the insights (and Star Wars quotes) content pros need."

Jones draws on her diverse experience and the unique research from her firm Content Science, which spans surveys and interviews with more than 700 business and content leaders and nearly 200,000 content effectiveness assessments, to offer the following and more:

Common mistakes in responding to digital disruption.

Guidance on creating a content vision.

Actionable advice on artificial intelligence benefits and pitfalls.

A primer on conducting content analysis.

Techniques for developing a competitive content strategy.

Elements and principles of effective, influential content based on evidence.

A blueprint for developing content intelligence.

A maturity model for content operations.

Three systems for scalable end-to-end content.

Guidance on preparing to implement artificial intelligence.

Approaches for content governance, including for artificial intelligence.

Current examples and quotes from diverse companies and contexts.

Useful checklists and worksheets.

Among the surprises shared, The Content Advantage reveals that a high level of content operations maturity correlates strongly with content success. Yet, 58% of participants in Content Science's recent study report their organization operates at the lowest levels of maturity. The Content Advantage explains what sets the most mature and successful companies apart in their content approach.

Throughout the book, Jones includes perspectives from leaders with organizations including but not limited to Intuit, The Home Depot, Dell, Atlassian, March of Dimes, CDC, Red Hat, Mailchimp, The Weather Channel, Thomson Reuters, Elevance Health, AT&T, Teradata, Kohl's, Emory University, and Mastercard.

In the edition's new chapter about AI, Jones notes that while individual adoption of generative AI is fast, organization-wide adoption of generative AI is not.

"If I had to give organization-wide adoption of generative AI a movie title, it would be Slow and Slower," Jones observes. "One of the reasons why is businesses are realizing the extent to which content pervades their business function and, therefore, the risk of applying generative AI to it. Text, images, audio, video, documents, and other content assets are crucial for sales, marketing, digital products, customer service, technical support, employee enablement, communications, and much more."

The chapter also points out that implementing organization-wide generative AI means aligning the content approach across all business functions. Organizations that already have invested in a mature approach to content are better able to take advantage of generative AI because they already have alignment. But those organizations are few and far between.

"Most companies are underinvesting in content and underprepared for the intensifying demand as well as for the potential to use AI to help meet that demand.," says Jones. "The good news is it's not too late to change. The Content Advantage gives the insight and tools to help leaders align for success with content and AI at scale."

The Content Advantage became available in electronic and paperback formats through all major book retailers and directly through Content Science starting Nov 12, 2024.

About Colleen Jones

A content expert and Star Wars fan, Colleen Jones is the founder of Content Science, an award-winning content firm where she has advised or trained hundreds of the world's leading organizations to become content Jedis. She has worked with many of the Fortune 50, the largest U.S. web properties, the largest nonprofits, and several U.S. government agencies. She also served as the fractional head of content at Mailchimp during its high-growth period before its $12 billion acquisition by Intuit.

And prior to founding Content Science, Jones led teams at Cingular Wireless and AT&T to dramatically improve customer experience for touchpoints including IVR (interactive voice response), email, SMS, mobile app / push, web, and retail stores.

As an entrepreneur, Jones has not only grown Content Science but also spearheaded development of its applications such as the patented ContentWRX® to assess content effectiveness at scale. She also advances women entrepreneurs, such as investing in a growing health technology startup founded by women.

A member of Mensa, Jones shares insights about content, AI, and business by writing for Entrepreneur, MediaPost, and Content Science Review and by speaking at events around the world. She has earned recognition as a top content change agent by publications such as Technical Communication and a top voice for content strategy and artificial intelligence by LinkedIn. As a top instructor on LinkedIn Learning, Jones's courses have reached hundreds of thousands of professionals.

Media Contact

Christopher Jones, Content Science, 1 404-445-6166, [email protected], https://content-science.com/publications/content-advantage/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Content Science