The Corporate Accounting & Finance Talent Study: Webcast Panel and Survey Announced

The 2024 CFO/Controller Corporate Accounting & Finance Talent Study results will be previewed at a complimentary webcast roundtable panel discussion scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, 1 PM CST. CPE credit will be available.

"Our annual corporate talent benchmark study will identify trends and new insights into managing significant challenges", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "CFOs and Controllers can benchmark peers by participating in the survey, webcast panel, and the study report."

The panel will be moderated by Lindy Antonelli, Partner, Armanino Technology Practice, and Controllers Council Board Chair. Panelists include Brandt Kucharski, Chief Accounting Officer, Ethos Life, and former CAO of Grubhub. Other panelists to be announced.

The study and webcast panel discussion are produced by the Controllers Council, a member association and community focused on corporate accounting and finance training and resources, career development, networking and recognition.

To take the brief and confidential survey, the CFO/Controller Corporate Accounting & Finance Talent Study, click here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/controllers-talent-study-2024

To register for the complimentary webcast, 2024 Corporate Accounting & Finance Talent Study Results – Webcast Panel (CPE), click here:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6771884857819993431/?source=news

ABOUT Controllers Council

Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform of more than 100,000 Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, best practice resources, networking, recognition and more. Programs include continuing professional education (CPE), a national Career Center, strategic research studies, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council publishes the annual CFO/Controller Sentiment™ Study, the Corporate Finance & Accounting Talent Study, the CFO/Controller Financial Performance Index™ (FPI); and produces the annual Controller of the Year™ Awards, Meet the Controller™ Interview Series, and the Controllers Seal of Approval™ program.

For more information, visit http://www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

