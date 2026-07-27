The Cotton Cupboard Quilt Shop Named BERNINA District Dealer of the Year

"The sewing and quilting community here in Bangor has supported us at every turn, and it means the world to be recognized among so many outstanding dealers across the Northeast," said Evelyn Caruso and Lori-Ann Knowles, owners of The Cotton Cupboard Quilt Shop. Post this

BERNINA University offers dealers training, education, and product previews each summer. The District Dealer of the Year awards are presented during the conference to celebrate the dealers whose performance and commitment to their customers stood out over the past year.

"This award belongs to our customers as much as it belongs to us. The sewing and quilting community here in Bangor has supported us at every turn, and it means the world to be recognized among so many outstanding dealers across the Northeast. We are proud to bring this honor home to Maine," said Evelyn Caruso and Lori-Ann Knowles, owners of The Cotton Cupboard Quilt Shop.

The Cotton Cupboard Quilt Shop is located at 1213 Broadway in Bangor, Maine.

For more information, visit www.cottoncupboardquilt.com.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected], Lola Charles Communications

SOURCE BERNINA