The Counseling Center Sponsors Jelly Roll to promote his powerful Message of Recovery at Q102 Philly's Jingle Ball 2023

"We are honored to partner with Jelly Roll and amplify his message of mental health awareness and recovery," said Rob DeMeo, Director of Community Business Development at The Counseling Center Post this

With Jelly Roll renowned worldwide for his open and honest lyrics about mental health and substance use struggles, there is a shared holiday commitment to inspiring and creating positive change that improves the lives of others.

The holiday-themed concert, headlined by Jelly Roll, is scheduled for Tuesday, December 12th at the Wells Fargo Center. In addition to the CMA New Artist of the Year, the star-studded lineup at iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2023. iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2023 features: Usher, OneRepublic, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner and (G)I-DLE.

Jelly Roll is a strong advocate for mental health awareness and is committed to using his platform to make a difference in the lives of others. His recovery from mental health and substance use disorders has been punctuated with loss related to those behavioral health struggles. His story resonates with many who are facing similar challenges — themes that dominate his music and define his stage persona.

"We are honored to partner with Jelly Roll and amplify his message of mental health awareness and recovery," said Rob DeMeo, Director of Community Business Development at The Counseling Center.

Jelly Roll's story is a reminder that anyone can overcome mental health challenges and that a lifelong journey in recovery is possible. We hope that our partnership with the breakout star of 2023- and his powerful message- will encourage others to seek help and never give up on the belief that their lives will be forever changed by recovery, Jelly Roll's music has helped to break down stigmas associated with mental illness. The Counseling Center is thrilled at the opportunity to spread the word.

**Click here for more information on how to enter to win VIP backstage passes to Q102's Jingle Ball in Philadelphia.

About The Counseling Center — Praesum Healthcare

The fourteen accredited TCC locations throughout Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Georgia offer outpatient treatment for mental health, addiction, alcoholism, and co-occurring mental health disorders associated with substance use. The Center is part of the behavioral health family of Praesum Healthcare, which began in 2004 with a single treatment facility and has grown to thirty-one facilities across six states with all levels of care for mental health and substance use.

Praesum Healthcare has provided services to well over 200,000 patients in various stages of the care continuum. Its team has an established business model, expert management, and twenty years of proven success in the behavioral health industry.

Accredited by the Joint Commission and licensed and certified in the six states in which it operates, Praesum provides a strong voice for the recovery community in its treatment leadership. About Us | Praesum Healthcare — Praesum Healthcare

About Jelly Roll** winner of the 2023 CMA Award for New Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll is a rapper and songwriter known for his open and honest lyrics about mental health struggles. His music has helped to break down stigmas associated with mental illness and has inspired others to seek help. Jelly Roll has gained a significant following for his honest and raw lyrics, which often deal with his battles with mental health and substance use disorders.

About iHeartMedia Philadelphia

iHeartMedia Philadelphia owns and operates WIOQ-FM, WRFF- FM, WISX-FM, WUSL-FM, WDAS-FM and WDAS-AM and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Media Contact

Stephen Cooke, Praesum Healthcare, 1 646-717-3894, [email protected], www.praesumhealthcare.com

SOURCE Praesum Healthcare