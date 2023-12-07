The Cowboy Channel - Cowboy Channel Plus: Revealed 2023 NFR Streaming Pass and Live Broadcast Schedule

National Finals Rodeo Live Broadcast on The Cowboy Channel, Cowboy Channel Plus and RFD-TV | Stream NFR 2023 Live and Video On Demand

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 65th edition of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off on Thursday, December 7th, in Las Vegas. The Cowboy Channel is set to provide extensive coverage with over 10 hours of live broadcasts each day throughout the 10-day event, proudly presented by Mahindra. Get the best bang for your buck with Cowboy Channel Plus! Enjoy streaming over 950 live rodeo performances. Plus, for a limited time, dive into the action with all 10 days of the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, live from Las Vegas! — Purchase Your Cowboy Channel

NFR 2023 Broadcast Schedule

For your convenience, we've outlined the complete 2023 Broadcast Schedule for the NFR presented by Mahindra below.

Zero In: 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT

/ Deep Dive: 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM ET

/ NFR Tailgate Party: 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT

/ Western Sports Round-Up: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

/ NFR Preshow: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

/ Wrangler NFR: 8:45 PM ET / 5:45 PM PT

/ NFR Post Show: 11:30 PM / 8:30 PM PT

/ NFR Buckle Presentation: 12:30 AM ET / 9:30 PM PT

Tune in starting at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, as the top-notch broadcast team in the industry brings you comprehensive live coverage of the NFR from every perspective, directly from Las Vegas. Enjoy the flexibility of streaming all seven shows and all 10 rounds of the NFR live and on-demand by opting for the Everything We Got Package.

The Cowboy Channel has released the complete broadcast schedule for the upcoming 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, presented by Teton Ridge and scheduled to take place from December 7 to December 16. Mahindra will be the presenting sponsor of this year's Cowboy Channel NFR broadcast, featuring the world's top 120 contestants in a 10-day competition. The event aims to determine the winners of the prestigious PRCA Gold Buckle and a share of the impressive $10.9 million purse. The NFR kicks off with Round 1 on Thursday, December 7, and will be exclusively broadcast on The Cowboy Channel, the Home of the NFR and Official Network of ProRodeo, for the fourth consecutive year. Simulcasting will be available on RFD-TV, RURAL RADIO on Sirius XM 147, and live streaming on PRCA on Cowboy Channel+.

The NFR hosts for this year include Jeff Medders and Butch Knowles, who will anchor the main broadcast, alongside analysts Joe Beaver and Don Gay. Behind-the-chutes reporters Amy Wilson and Janie Johnson will provide coverage, with special analytics reports from Steve Kenyon.

In addition to the live coverage of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at 5:45 pm PT each night, The Cowboy Channel will also broadcast over 10 hours daily from various locations around Las Vegas. The Western Sports Round-Up, hosted by Steve Kenyon and Ty McCleary, will go live every morning at 9:00 am PT from the Resorts World Wrangler Dawg House. The show will recap the previous night's NFR action, conduct sit-down interviews with round winners, and report on events in Las Vegas while previewing the day ahead.

Afternoon programming shifts away from the Las Vegas Strip to the Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas inside the Las Vegas Convention Center. At 12:30 pm PT, Outside the Barrel, hosted by the legendary Flint Rasmussen, will kick off, followed by the NFR Tailgate Party at 1:30 pm PT with hosts Katy Lucas and Fanchon Stinger. The NFR Tailgate Party will cover western fashion and shopping, featuring a daily Rodeo Deep Dive panel discussion with Amy Wilson, including current and former rodeo champions, legends, industry leaders, and more.

The Thomas & Mack will then open its doors for The Cowboy Channel NFR Pre-Show at Aces High, starting at 5:00 pm PT, with hosts Justin McKee and 26X World Champion Trevor Brazile. They will analyze the previous night's performances, discuss changes to the world standings, and preview the upcoming NFR round. At 5:45 pm PT, the Wrangler NFR opening ceremonies and grand entry will take place, followed by the ten rounds of the year's best ProRodeo competition.

After each round of the 2023 Wrangler NFR, the action returns to Resorts World Wrangler Dawg House for an evening recap with Justin McKee, Ty McCleary, and Katy Lucas. The Cowboy Channel's daily 10+ hours of broadcasting will conclude with the SouthPoint Buckle Presentation live from SouthPoint Hotel, where nightly round winners will receive their Montana Silversmith's buckles.

Mahindra sponsors all ten days of The Cowboy Channel's NFR broadcast schedule. For a complete schedule and additional information, please visit http://www.cowboychannelsplus.com.

To locate The Cowboy Channel on your cable/satellite system, visit thecowboychannel.com/find-us-on-tv.

All daily programming of The Cowboy Channel's NFR and broadcasts around Las Vegas, totaling over 10 hours, will be accessible to all PRCA on Cowboy Channel+ subscribers who purchased the 2023 NFR Streaming Pass or 2023 Annual Pass before November 1, 2023. For those without a streaming pass or an annual subscription, the 2023 NFR Streaming Pass is available now for $119.99, valid from December 1 to December 30, 2023, by visiting cowboychannelsplus.com.

ABOUT THE COWBOY CHANNEL

Based in the iconic Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel holds the prestigious title of the Official Network of ProRodeo and is the exclusive broadcaster of the National Finals Rodeo, which airs live from Las Vegas every December. As the inaugural 24-hour television network dedicated to western sports and the cowboy lifestyle, it connects with 42 million households through various cable and satellite systems. The Cowboy Channel and the live coverage of the NFR are also available for online streaming through The Cowboy Channel Plus on COWBOYCHANNELSPLUS.COM, DIRECTV NOW, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and Sling TV's Heartland Extra package.

About RFD-TV:

RFD-TV, the pioneer network of Rural Media Group, debuted in December 2000 as the inaugural 24-hour TV channel dedicated to agribusiness, equine affairs, rural living, and classic country music and entertainment. Offering six hours of live weekday news, it champions rural America and reaches over 52 million households through different cable and satellite platforms. RFD-TV's content is also accessible via online streaming on watchrfdtv.com, DIRECTV NOW, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and through Sling TV's Heartland Extra package.

About RURAL RADIO on SiriusXM 147

RURAL RADIO 147, exclusively on SiriusXM channel 147, serves as the premier agribusiness and Western-lifestyle platform across the U.S. and Canada. Its programming lineup highlights original shows centered on agriculture, equine activities, hunting, fishing, Western sports, and embracing rural living in American small towns. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, the channel presents exclusive news features, agriculture series, and live coverage of PRCA rodeos' Western sports competitions.

For more details about the Wrangler NFR and The Cowboy Channel, check out CowboyChannelsPlus.com or follow on social media at /LasVegasNFR, using #WranglerNFR.

