The Cowboy Channel Announced NFR 2025 Live Streaming Lineup for December - National Finals Rodeo Dates, Start Times, Schedule, Results, Coverage on Cowboy Channel Plus

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2025, the premier championship event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), is scheduled to return to the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas from December 4 to December 13, 2025. The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel Plus have confirmed comprehensive broadcast and streaming plans that will deliver the most detailed coverage of the event to date. With a rising global audience and strong subscriber growth, the network has outlined clear viewing options for fans across all platforms.

Wrangler NFR 2025 – Key Event Information

Event: Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2025 (NFR 2025)

Edition: 67th annual Wrangler NFR

Dates: December 4–13, 2025

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Nightly Start Time: Approx. 5:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. ET

Rounds: 10 performances, one round per night

Total Purse: Expected to exceed $17.5 million in 2025, with more than $13.5 million in contestant payout

Primary TV Network (USA): The Cowboy Channel

Simulcast TV Network: RFD-TV

Official Live Stream: Cowboy Channel+ (Cowboy Channel Plus) – web & apps

Official Audio Coverage: Rural Radio 147 on SiriusXM

NFR 2025 Dates and Venue

The Wrangler NFR 2025 will take place over ten consecutive nights, beginning on Thursday, December 4 and concluding on Saturday, December 13. All performances will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, continuing the long-standing partnership between the PRCA and the city of Las Vegas. This marks the 67th edition of the National Finals Rodeo and more than 40 years of the event being hosted in Las Vegas.

Start Time for Each Performance

Each nightly go-round is scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time. The Cowboy Channel will carry extended pre-show and post-show coverage, offering viewers detailed analysis, standings updates, and interviews before and after the main performance. Pre-event programming generally begins between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. PT, allowing fans to follow storylines, injuries, and athlete performance trends leading into each round.

Exclusive Broadcast on The Cowboy Channel

The Cowboy Channel remains the exclusive television home of the Wrangler NFR. The network will air all ten nights live, accompanied by in-studio commentary, event previews, and recap shows. The broadcast plan includes multiple hours of coverage centered around each performance, with a focus on real-time results, standings implications, and expert breakdowns of each event, including bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.

The Cowboy Channel is available through major U.S. television providers, including DIRECTV, DISH, and select cable networks. The network has also expanded its digital reach, allowing subscribers to access the broadcast through authenticated streaming on supported devices.

PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus

Cowboy Channel Plus (CC+) will serve as the main digital destination for both domestic and international fans looking to stream the NFR. The platform will provide live coverage of all ten rounds, with additional access to on-demand replays, archived content, multi-camera viewing options, live statistics, and daily highlight packages.

Cowboy Channel Plus is compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. It is the most flexible option for viewers who want to follow the event from outside the United States or prefer on-the-go access. The service also offers round replays and extended content unavailable on the standard broadcast, including behind-the-scenes footage and contestant features.

What Channel Is the NFR 2025 On?

NFR 2025 will be available exclusively on:

The Cowboy Channel – Full television broadcast

Cowboy Channel Plus – Full streaming service

No additional television networks or streaming services will carry the event.

NFR 2025 TV Schedule

The Cowboy Channel's TV schedule for the event is expected to follow a consistent nightly structure:

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT – Pre-Show and Expert Analysis

8:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. PT – Live NFR Performance

10:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT – Results, Interviews, and Post-Show Breakdown

Overnight – Replays on Cowboy Channel Plus

More detailed time slots, including special programming and documentary features, will be released closer to December.

How to Watch NFR 2025

Television

Fans in the United States can watch the entire event live on The Cowboy Channel through DIRECTV, DISH, and participating cable providers. Channel availability varies by region, and viewers are encouraged to check local listings for confirmation.

Streaming

Cowboy Channel Plus provides streaming access for users worldwide, depending on regional rights agreements. Subscribers can stream live, watch replays, view multi-angle feeds, and track results in real time. The platform also supports archived footage of earlier NFR events and hundreds of PRCA rodeos throughout the year.

Mobile and Smart TV

Users can access both live and on-demand content through the Cowboy Channel Plus app, which is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. The app includes scores, standings, event leaderboards, and news updates.

Live Results and Standings During NFR 2025

Throughout the ten-day event, The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel Plus will update results and standings in real time. Fans will be able to follow round winners, average leaders, world title races, and earnings-based rankings across all PRCA disciplines. The coverage will include live scoring graphics, event summaries, and expert commentary dedicated to explaining how each night's results affect the world standings.

Anticipated Audience Growth

The Cowboy Channel has reported consistent year-over-year growth in viewership and subscription numbers, positioning the 2025 NFR to become one of the most-watched editions in its history. With expanded global streaming availability and increased interest in PRCA athletes, the network expects strong demand across both TV and digital platforms.

