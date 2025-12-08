The Cowboy Channel Announces Comprehensive Live Streaming of Wrangler NFR 2025

Fans Get Full Access to All Ten Rounds, Behind-the-Scenes Coverage, and Exclusive Rodeo Programming This December. Start Watching the NFR 2025

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel Plus have officially announced full live streaming coverage of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) 2025, delivering the most complete broadcast experience ever for rodeo fans worldwide. From December 4–13, viewers can tune in live to every round, interviews, highlights, and special NFR programming across both platforms.

Mahindra proudly presents the complete 10-day broadcast schedule of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) on The Cowboy Channel for 2025.

For the full programming lineup and the latest updates, visit www.cowboychannel.tv.

For 2025 NFR subscription, please go to: cowboychannel.tv

All 10+ hours of daily coverage from The Cowboy Channel—including every NFR performance and surrounding Las Vegas broadcasts—will be available to all PRCA on Cowboy Channel+ subscribers who purchased the 2025 NFR Streaming Pass or 2025 Annual Pass.

For viewers who haven't yet subscribed, the 2025 NFR Streaming Pass (valid December 1–30, 2025) is now available for $119.99

Fans can also stream The Cowboy Channel—and all ten days of Wrangler NFR live—online via Cowboy Channel+ on Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, iOS, Android, and select streaming packages.

The Cowboy Channel, the official broadcast home of PRORODEO, continues its commitment to expanding rodeo coverage by providing a premium, uninterrupted live broadcast of all NFR events. Cowboy Channel Plus, the network's digital streaming service, offers fans on-demand access, multi-device streaming, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

"We're excited to bring rodeo fans the most immersive NFR experience yet," said network representatives. "This year's coverage on Cowboy Channel and Cowboy Channel Plus offers more access, more content, and more ways to watch."

The Wrangler NFR is rodeo's biggest annual event, showcasing the world's top cowboys and cowgirls competing across bareback riding, barrel racing, bull riding, team roping, and more. With millions of fans tuning in each year, the 2025 edition is set to deliver record-breaking excitement.

Fans can subscribe to Cowboy Channel Plus for full digital access, while The Cowboy Channel will carry all nightly broadcasts live on cable and satellite TV providers.

For more information on streaming packages, schedules, and device compatibility, visit the official Cowboy Channel Plus website.

ABOUT THE COWBOY CHANNEL

The Cowboy Channel is the Official Network of ProRodeo and the exclusive Home of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, broadcasting live from Las Vegas every December. Based in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel is the first 24/7 television network dedicated entirely to western sports and the western lifestyle. Programming includes extensive live coverage of major rodeo and western sporting events, highlighting the world's toughest and most talented cowboys and cowgirls. The network reaches millions of households nationwide through providers such as DIRECTV®, DISH, Charter Spectrum, AT&T U-Verse, Comcast, Cox, Verizon Fios, and many rural cable systems.

