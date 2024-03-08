The Crazy Lamp Lady Launches New Coffee Flavor Ahead of Spring Holidays

Odd Bird Coffee Co. offers small-batch, custom-roasted coffee in unique flavor blends for an exceptional experience. Post this

Odd Bird Coffee Co. offers small-batch, custom-roasted coffee in unique flavor blends for an exceptional experience. The new Chocolate Bunny flavor is a medium roast decaf blend suitable for a variety of dietary preferences. Each bag of coffee is eight ounces in weight and ground to perfection. The price will be $12.00 per bag when the new flavor drops on March 10th.

The upcoming Chocolate Bunny flavor will pair well with Odd Bird’s newest release, an Irish Cream flavor released in celebration of the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday. Irish Cream launched on February 25th to wide acclaim at the same $12.00 price point. This flavor is also a decaf medium roast and comes ground in an eight-ounce bag that sells for $12.00 each.

Odd Bird Coffee Co. and the Crazy Lamp Lady designed both new coffee flavors to give coffee drinkers the warm, cozy, familiar feelings that come with the simple joys of spring while rejoicing in the whimsy that holidays often bring. Each bag of coffee comes with a beautiful, art-inspired label designed by Letter Shoppe.

The Crazy Lamp Lady is a social media sensation and influencer with tens of thousands of Instagram followers and an audience of more than 285,000 YouTube subscribers. She posts often, sharing her adventures in antiques and vintage reselling with her close-knit, highly engaged community, who marvel at her ability to find the value in items that other people might overlook.

Because of her large fan base, Odd Bird coffee drops often sell out. Those who want in on the flavor are encouraged to be ready to hit that “buy now” button on March 10th at 6 p.m. if they want to ensure they can purchase a bag before inventory is gone. Those who are looking to order either flavor can do so at Niknax.net alongside Crazy Lamp Lady’s other delicious ground and whole bean coffees and unique antique finds.

About the Crazy Lamp Lady:

Jocelyn Elizabeth, known as the Crazy Lamp Lady, sells vintage treasures to customers worldwide. She also shares her shopping adventures in daily YouTube and Facebook videos. Outside of treasure hunting, she enjoys metal detecting and spending time with her children.

Media Contact

Jessica Brown, Mercury News Media, 303 800 6186, [email protected]

SOURCE Crazy Lamp Lady