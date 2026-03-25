The Creators Guild of America launches Mosaic, the First Global Credentialing Platform for Creators

The revolutionary new digital infrastructure brings digital creators in line with their peers in film, TV, games.

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Creators Guild of America (CGA), the official non-profit organization for creators, today announced the launch of Mosaic, a first of its kind credentialing platform built for the creator economy. Mosaic gives creators the kind of essential infrastructure that other media professions have benefited from, including a centralized, public record of verified creative work and a universal identifier for every creator.

Mosaic exists to bring professional legitimacy to creators and the teams behind them, giving them a verifiable record that earns the trust of brands, collaborators, and audiences alike. The platform addresses three challenges that have held creators back from recognition as true professionals:

Credits: A public, project-based record of creative work, confirmed by third party collaborators, replacing the fragmented trail of platform handles and buried contract terms that creators currently rely on.

Authentication: A universal alphanumeric identifier, Creator ID, assigned to every creator, establishing a platform-agnostic root identity that connects a creator and their work to the industry.

Legitimacy: A trusted public resource for brands, agencies, and employers to research and identify creators whose verified body of work aligns with their campaign objectives and professional standards.

"Today, a creator's professional record is scattered across platforms they don't own, buried in contracts they can't share, or reduced to a social handle that tells you nothing about what they've actually built," states CGA Founder and President Daniel Abas. "Meanwhile, it's getting harder for anyone to prove what is real and who to trust. Mosaic changes that. It gives every creator a verified, public body of work and a universal identity that belongs to them. We've been preparing for this moment since the day we founded the CGA."

Mosaic is free and open to any creator seeking to build a verified professional record. With a registered user base of more than 12,000 creators, the CGA has begun onboarding members and select creators into Mosaic's early access program. The work cataloged on Mosaic spans individual content to complex, multi-collaborator campaigns, and every credit requires third party confirmation. Each credit submitted to Mosaic will be evaluated against CGA's professional eligibility standards, which will ultimately comprise the foundation for professional recognition within the creator economy. Creators can also attribute essential collaborators and team members within their own credits, ensuring that the full scope of creative work is documented and visible.

"I'm excited about Mosaic because when we watch creators, we usually only see the person in front of the camera," observes longtime tech content creator (and CGA Board Member) Justine Ezarik, best known by her online handle @iJustine. "We don't always see the writers, producers, editors, and videographers behind the scenes who help bring that content to life. So having this new platform that properly credits the entire team feels like a missing piece of the creator puzzle."

"Being a full-time content creator can be so demanding," adds Sidney Raskind, a co-chair of the CGA's Creator Council and a popular creator working under the handle @sidneyraz, "that once one project is done, we move on to the next one without looking back. A lot of us barely think about our careers past the next project. The power of this platform is in taking all of those individual works of art and combining them into one beautiful, coherent mosaic. This way, brands and the creators themselves can see the whole picture more easily and each party can evaluate a job more fairly."

"The creator economy is shaping the next chapter of marketing," notes Ben Jeffries, co-founder and CEO of Influencer, the world's largest independent creator marketing agency. "Creators are redefining how brands earn attention and trust, and platforms like Mosaic bring the structure and recognition the industry needs. Credentialing creators and documenting their work is a meaningful step toward a more mature and trusted creator economy."

As AI reshapes the creative landscape, the ability to verify who made what is becoming the defining challenge of the industry. Mosaic assigns every creator a Creator ID–a unique alphanumeric identifier that serves as a platform agnostic root identity. It is the foundational layer that connects a creator to their work, their collaborators, and their professional record across any platform or contract.

The need for platform-agnotic authentication has been thrown into sharp relief by such trends as deepfake fraud. Lifestyle creator Yanina Oyarzo, a creator for over 10 years in the lifestyle and fashion space, discovered last year that her likeness was being used to promote products she had nothing to do with. "Learning that ad videos are currently running that use my face, appearance and podcast look without my knowledge or consent was crazy," she stated, "and I'm scared it's only going to get worse. I'm excited for Mosaic, because we need the protection it will bring to today's creators. We have it for writers, actors, and other forms of creatives in the entertainment industry. It's about time we are able to be protected and work alongside AI with the right contracts and safeguards."

"Creator ID will be an invaluable asset to the work we're doing at Loti to help safeguard the identities of our creator clients," says Luke Arrigoni, founder and CEO of leading likeness protection company Loti AI. "The latest AI image and video generation tools are exponentially increasing the potential for misuse of individuals' names, likenesses and content. Creator ID offers native infrastructure for tracking and authorizing these elements, making opt-in simple for creators."

The CGA, a member of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), has designed Mosaic with content authenticity and creator provenance at its core. As an additional paid benefit, creators who choose to become full CGA members will also receive the CGA Verified credential, a persistent seal confirming their identity as a human creator and working professional, providing an immediate signal of legitimacy that travels with the creator across every platform, contract, and campaign. As the creator economy continues to grow, incorporating AI tools, new formats and increasingly interconnected partnerships, the need for shared standards around verification, rights, and accountability will only accelerate. Mosaic has been built with that future in mind.

"The question that will define the next decade is simple: what's real and who made it?" says Abas. "Creators can't wait for legacy institutions to figure out how to accommodate them. They need infrastructure that was built for them from the start. Mosaic is that infrastructure. It belongs to no platform, runs on no algorithm, and exists for one reason: to give creators a professional identity they own and a verified record the world can trust. Trust is about to become the most valuable currency in media. Creators who can claim and maintain that trust will be rewarded, by audiences as well as brands."

Mosaic is currently in beta. Creators who wish to reserve their @handles, generate their Creator ID and submit credits for verification can do so for free at: https://creatorsguildofamerica.org/mosaic

About the Creators Guild of America

The Creators Guild of America (CGA) is the non-profit 501(c)(6) professional service organization established to protect and promote the rights and interests of digital content creators. Launched in 2023, the CGA offers a variety of benefits to creators, including its Mosaic credentialing platform, its contract rider, its concierge and contract compliance services, access to a variety of events and discounts, and advocacy within the media industry and in time, at the state and federal level. The CGA is led by its admin team, Board of Directors, Chairs and Advisory Council, populated by established professionals from entertainment, technology, and media including executives from Disney, Microsoft, AMD, and Linktree, alongside prominent creators and thought leaders from within the creator economy. Connect with the CGA on LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Media Contact

Sarah Gooding, Creators Guild of America, 1 (424)242-2335, [email protected], https://creatorsguildofamerica.org/

SOURCE Creators Guild of America